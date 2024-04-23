Rory McIlroy set to return to the PGA Tour Policy Board amid LIV Golf rumors: Reports

Rory McIlroy is reportedly returning to the PGA Tour Policy Board as a director after Webb Simpson resigned from the role. The Northern Irish golfer became a member of the Policy Board in 2022 but stepped down last year.

Last June, the American golf series announced a merger with the Saudi Circuit, shocking the golf world. In response, McIlroy shifted his stance on LIV Golf.

While he had long been a critic of the Saudi Circuit, he made a U-turn after the announcement of the framework agreement and supported LIV Golf. Subsequently, McIlroy resigned from the PGA Tour Policy Board.

The position was then offered to Jon Rahm, who declined and later joined LIV Golf. Ultimately, Jordan Spieth replaced Rory McIlroy and became the newest member of the Policy Board.

However, according to a recent report by the Guardian, Webb Simpson, one of the directors on the PGA Tour Policy Board, has reportedly resigned, leading to McIlroy's dramatic return.

Currently, Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay, Peter Malnati, Adam Scott, and Jordan Spieth serve as directors on the board along with Simpson.

Interestingly, the PGA Tour has been in negotiations with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) and recently held a meeting with the firm's governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan. The governing body also signed a substantial deal with Strategic Sports Group earlier this year.

Rory McIlroy squashes rumours of leaving PGA Tour

Earlier this month, following the conclusion of the Masters, a rumour spread that four-time Major champion Rory McIlroy would be joining LIV Golf for a whopping $850 million along with an additional percentage stake in the company. As reported by City AM, the Irish golfer was considering a move to the Saudi Circuit.

However, McIlroy quickly dismissed the rumors, stating at the 2024 RBC Heritage that he had no idea how they all began. He revealed that he never received an offer from LIV and had "never contemplated going to LIV."

Speaking about the rumors, McIlroy said (via Sportstar):

"I honestly don’t know how these things get started. I’ve never been offered a number from LIV, and I’ve never contemplated going to LIV. Again, I think I’ve made it clear over the past two years that I don’t think it’s something for me."

“It doesn’t mean that I judge people who went and played over there. I think one of the things that I have realized over the past two years is that people can make their own decisions for whatever they think is best for themselves, and who are we to judge them for that? But personally, for me, my future is here on the PGA Tour, and it’s never been any different," he added.

As per the aforementioned report, Rory McIlroy is expected to return to the PGA Tour Policy Board ahead of the 2024 Zurich Classic.