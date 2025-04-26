Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry tee off to last year's victory song at Zurich Classic

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry went viral after winning last year's Zurich Classic of New Orleans, but not only for their thrilling victory on the first sudden-death playoff hole. The two went viral singing the hit Journey song "Don't Stop Believin" after their victory.

The video has become iconic and circulates on social media nearly every time Rory McIlroy is in contention at a tournament. The video resurfaced on social media after McIlroy's historic win at The Masters earlier this month, which saw him become the sixth player to complete the modern career grand slam.

PGA TOUR LIVE posted a video on X on Saturday of McIlroy and Shane Lowry about to tee off at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The video featured "Don't Stop Believin" playing in the background, with the pair chuckling as they were getting set to tee off.

"The @Zurich_Classic knows how to pump up the defending champs (music emoji, snicker emoji, television emoji) PGA TOUR LIVE," the caption reads on PGA TOUR LIVE's X post.

The pair is in contention once again as they near the end of their third round. The duo will likely be within striking distance, or maybe even have a share of the lead heading into the final round on Sunday.

In the four-ball format in the opening round on Thursday, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry shot an eight-under-par 64. In the alternate shot format in round two on Friday, they shot a three-under-par 69. In the round three fourball format, the pair shot a 10-under-par 62.

Rory McIlroy aims to continue his PGA Tour dominance as the PGA Championship approaches at a familiar venue

Rory McIlroy after winning the 2025 Masters Tournament (via Getty)

Rory McIlroy looks to continue his dominance on the PGA Tour as the PGA Championship is less than a month away. The 2025 PGA Championship will be played at the Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina, a venue that has seen McIlroy win four times.

The tournament is set for May 15-18. Typically, the Wells Fargo Championship is played at Quail Hollow annually. McIlroy won the tournament as recently as last year.

Earlier this month, Rory McIlroy made history by dramatically winning The Masters, defeating Justin Rose with a birdie on the first playoff hole. McIlroy's victory hoisted him into an exclusive club, becoming only the sixth man to complete the modern career grand slam.

McIlroy also ended a major drought at The Masters that had lasted more than 10 years. After an abundance of close calls at majors in recent years, McIlroy may have put the demons behind him.

Having already won three times on the PGA Tour in 2025, he aims to continue his dominance as the season progresses.

