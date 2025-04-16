Rory McIlroy shares a bold message through his Masters journey 

Rory McIlroy finally completed his career Grand Slam by winning the 2025 Masters. After years of near misses at Augusta National, McIlroy triumphed to secure his first green jacket. After his victory, McIlroy penned a message on Instagram by sharing a reel featuring his years at the Masters.

By achieving his career Grand Slam, he joined the ranks of golfers like Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Ben Hogan. It was his 17th appearance at Augusta. McIlroy captioned his Instagram reel as:

"Never give up on your dreams. Keep coming back. Keep working hard. @themasters"

In the final round of the Masters, McIlroy hit a double bogey on the 1st hole and a bogey on the 72nd. With that, he was tied with Rose at 11-under par. In the playoff, McIlroy hit a decisive birdie to clinch the title. After his victory, McIlroy shared an emotional moment with his daughter, Poppy, and wife, Erica, on the 18th green. He also dedicated his win to his family and expressed gratitude.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy's victory also had an impact on the viewership. CBS Sports reported that the final round gathered an average of 12.7 million people, a 33% hike from the previous year. It peaked at 19.5 million viewers between 7:00-7:15 pm ET. It's also marked as the most-watched Masters final round since 2018. Apart from that, let's discuss McIlroy's speech after winning the Masters.

Rory McIlroy secured his fifth Major title with the 2025 Masters win

Rory McIlroy carded his fifth Major victory at the 2025 Masters. The Northern Irish golfer was awarded $4.2 million in prize money from the Masters' $21 million purse. Additionally, he received 750 FedEx Cup points and 100 world ranking points. With that, he holds several other privileges as well.

He earned a lifetime exemption to play in the Masters. McIlroy also received an invitation to the Champions dinner. While talking about his performance in a post-match press conference, McIlroy said (via ASAP Sports):

"It was very tricky out there. It almost felt more like a U.S. Open than a Masters at some points just with how firm and fast the greens got. But yeah, just really proud of how I bounced back from the double on 1, from the double on 13. I don't know if -- I don't know if any Masters champions had four doubles during the week, but maybe I'm the first. But yeah, just a complete roller coaster of emotions today."

Yet another perk is that Rory McIlroy will receive a gold locket when he hosts the Champions dinner next year. With that, he is also exempt from qualifying for the PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open Championship for the coming five years.

