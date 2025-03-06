Rory McIlroy is set to tee it up at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida, this week for the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. During a pre-tournament press conference, the TGL co-founder was questioned about the ongoing negotiations between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Upon President Donald Trump taking office this year, the negotiations have seen increased pace and progress in the past two years. However, Rory McIlroy remains skeptical of the possibility of a deal closing in soon.

As the negotiations have been ongoing since 2023, the Northern Irishman stated that considerable progress has been made and while a possible agreement seems "closer," both parties might still be far away from it.

Rory McIlroy said (via ASAP Text):

"I don't think it's ever felt that close, but I don't, it doesn't feel like it's any closer."

While many golf enthusiasts are looking forward to the reunification of men's professional golf, McIlroy stated that both parties must be willing to make compromises for a deal to take place. The Ryder Cup star offered a solution that would allow LIV Golf players to take part in tournaments apart from Major championships.

Here's Rory McIlroy's suggestion to help the Saudi-based league's players participate in PGA Tour events (via ASAP Sports):

"Look, I think it takes two to tango. So if one party is willing and ready and the other isn't, it sort of makes it tough...I mean, like you could create exemption categories that you try to capture who you want to capture, you know, major winners in the last three years, plus player champions, I don't know. But, yeah, that's again, I'm - not my department."

Holywood born golfer will tee off the first round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational along with Shane Lowry. The two world-class golfers will tee off at 1:00 PM ET from the Bay Hill Club and Lodge's first hole.

How has Rory McIlroy's 2025 PGA Tour season been going?

Rory McIlroy has had two starts on the PGA Tour so far. The 35-year-old played his first tournament of the year at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He carded in rounds of 66, 70, 65, and 66 to total 21 under par 267 and win the 27th title on the circuit.

The World No. 2 golfer's last appearance was at the Genesis Invitational in February. McIlroy carded in rounds of 72, 67, 74, and 72 to total 3 under par for the week and tie for 17th place. This finish placed the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans winner in 6th place on the FedEx Cup Rankings with 756 points and $3,870,714 made in official earnings.

Heading into this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, Rory McIlroy has odds of +750 to win the tournament, according to the PGA Tour.

