“Rory McIlroy shouldn’t be allowed to speak!” – Fans react to McIlroy’s latest comment on negotiations with PGA Tour and PIF

Rory McIlroy recently made a shocking comment on the PGA Tour and PIF merger. The Northern Irish golfer has been a vocal supporter of the PGA Tour since the inception of the LIV Golf.

Mcllroy vociferously slammed golfers, who joined the Saudi circuit although he supported the merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, which was announced in July. In a recent interview, he stated that when the agreement between the PGA Tour, PIF, and investors gets done, they should bring the game of golf back together.

"Hopefully, when this is all said and done, I sincerely hope that the PIF are involved and we can bring the game of golf back together," Mcllroy said (via NUCLR Golf).

Expand Tweet

Fans were seemingly not pleased with the comments from the celebrated golfer. One fan wrote that Rory McIlroy shouldn't be allowed to speak.

"Rory shouldn’t be allowed to speak!"

Expand Tweet

"Says the person who constantly tries to drive a wedge between everyone," wrote another.

Expand Tweet

"Ahhh yes Rory, the voice of peace recently. Gimme a break," jotted another user.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fans' reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The LIV Golf and PGA Tour merge is currently being investigated by the U.S. government. The final decision regarding the merger is likely to be made by December.

“I still hate LIV" - Rory McIlroy talked about the PIF-PGA merger

The PGA Tour has been critical of the LIV Golf since its inception. However, earlier in July, Tour Commissioner, Jay Monahan dropped a bombshell announcing the merger. Rory McIlroy spoke about the deal and stated that he hates LIV and wanted it to go away.

Earlier in July, McIlroy said (via Golf Monthly):

“I still hate LIV. Like, I hate LIV. Like, I hope it goes away. And I would fully expect that it does. And I think that’s where the distinction here is. This is the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and the PIF. Very different from LIV. All I’ve tried to do is to protect what the PGA Tour is and what the PGA Tour stands for.”

Meanwhile, McIlroy has started a new golf series called TGL along with best friend Tiger Woods, which will get underway in January next year. The new series will have 15 regular tournaments followed by semifinal and final. It will be a virtual golf series featuring 24 golfers in a team of four.

In his recent interview, Rory McIlroy spoke about his series and said (via Golf Monthly):

"I think a lot of people will connect with the fact that we’re playing indoors. It’ll look nothing like traditional golf. It’ll look more like an NBA game, hopefully, and sort of trying to give people in the arena that courtside experience."