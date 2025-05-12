Rory McIlroy has a special Ryder Cup reminder for Sepp Straka after Truist Championship triumph

Sepp Straka's victory at the 2025 Truist Championship significantly bolstered his prospects for the upcoming Ryder Cup. He clinched his fourth PGA Tour win with a strong performance, finishing at 16-under-par, two strokes ahead of Shane Lowry and Justin Thomas. After the win, his teammate and Ryder Cup stalwart, Rory McIlroy, gave a cheeky reminder to Straka.

Straka's final round was marked by an eagle on the 5th hole and birdies on the 8th and 9th. Although he shot bogeys on the 10th and 11th, he maintained his lead, given Lowry's late round bogeys on the 16th and 18th holes.

Notably, Straka had a post-match interaction with Rory McIlroy, who finished tied for seventh at 10-under-par. The latter acknowledged the significance of Straka's win for Ryder Cup standings:

"He(Rory McIlroy) told me at least this win counts for Ryder Cup points," Sepp Straka said, via ASAP Sports.

Straka added by emphasizing the importance of this win, saying:

"Yeah, really, really happy for that. I've been kind of behind in the points because of that win at Amex, not counting. I knew that if I just kept playing good golf, I would have a chance to be there. I'm sure this will probably help me out with the rankings a lot. So very grateful, and hopefully I can keep the good play going and keep getting some more points."

After this win, Sepp Straka was propelled to fifth in the European Ryder Cup standings, increasing his chances for automatic qualification and pushing Ludvig Aberg out of the top spots. In addition to that, Straka has also credited his coach for this victory.

Sepp Straka credits the change in his swing coach for the Truist Championship victory

PGA: Truist Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Sepp Straka clinched his second win of the season at the 2025 Truist Championship. After this win, he revealed the decision that's paid off in a big way, via ASAP Sports:

"The big thing was switching to John Tillery as my swing coach. Just the stuff we worked on. Once I started working with him, my iron play got really good. At that point, I was just very much concerned with getting the ball on the fairway, so I could take advantage of that with my iron game."

Earlier this year, Straka won the American Express. He's played in 14 events so far this season, notching 10th-place finishes. He kicked off the year at Hawaii, with a T15 finish at the Sentry and a T30 at the Sony Open before breaking through in Palm Springs.

In the post-round conference at TPC Potomac, Straka spoke about his inner circle, recognizing the sacrifices made along the way:

"It's great. This year has been pretty good to me, just really grateful for all the hard work from the people that don't get to stand on that 18th green and celebrate. the whole team, my wife, just the stuff that she does every day for me to be able to do this," Straka said.

Sepp Straka dominated the American Express, shooting a 25-under-par total, but that win didn't count toward Ryder Cup qualification. The Truist title now helps balance the scales.

