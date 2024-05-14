Rory McIlroy spotted at 2024 PGA Championship range shortly after divorce news

Rory McIlroy has begun his campaign for the 2024 PGA Championship, as he was seen teeing it up for the practice round at the Valhalla Golf Club. While winning his first Major in over a decade is the focus for McIlroy right now, his divorce from wife Erica Stoll has taken over the golf world.

Rory McIlroy filed for divorce from his wife Erica Stoll one day after winning the Wells Fargo Championship. With just three days to go for the PGA Championship, the news came as an unexpected one especially as the couple have kept a low profile in the past.

Regardless of the issues Rory McIlroy is facing in his personal life, he is determined to win the PGA Championship this year. McIlroy was seen practicing at the Valhalla Golf Course on Tuesday, one day before he is set to attend his press conference for the second Major of the year.

Rory McIlroy is the second favorite to win the 2024 PGA Championship, with odds of +600. While Scottie Scheffler has the best odds to win the tournament, McIlroy has taken the top spot when it comes to power rankings for the event.

Rory McIlroy and wife Erica Stoll file for divorce after seven years of marriage

McIlroy has decided to split from Erica Stoll after seven years of marriage. The couple first met in 2012 at the Ryder Cup, when Stoll was working in the organisation as a PGA transport official. The pair were good friends for a few years before they started dating each other in late 2014.

McIlroy and Stoll got engaged in Paris in 2015 and then went on to tie the knot on April 22, 2017, at Ashford Castle, Ireland. The couple also welcomed their daughter, Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, into this world in 2020.

Erica Stoll received a degree in marketing from Rochester Institute of Technology in 2008, after which she worked with the PGA as a manager of championship volunteer operations. She later joined the PGA Championship at the Oak Hill Country Club.

Stoll has been a big supporter of McIlroy over the years and has been frequently seen at events including the 2023 Ryder Cup. However, McIlroy has now filed for a divorce, with the reason behind it remaining unknown.