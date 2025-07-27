Rory McIlroy spotted attending the Senior Open amid break from professional golf

Rory McIlroy was recently spotted at the ISPS Handa Senior Open. Following his outstanding performance at the Open Championship, McIlroy has opted to take some time off from the game. He did excellently in that tournament, finishing with a total score of 10 under par to tie for seventh place. The golfer has taken some rest after this performance and apparently proceeded to watch the game as an audience member.NUCLR Golf reported on X that McIlroy attended the ISPS Handa Senior Open on Sunday, July 27, the final day of the tournament. The event is being held at Sunningdale Golf Club's Old Course in Berkshire, England. Interestingly, this course is very close to his home in Wentworth Estates.The X post read,&quot;🚨👀⛳️ #NEW — Rory McIlroy is in the gallery for today’s final round at the ISPS Handa Senior Open at Sunningdale in London, not far from his new home in Wentworth Estates. Padraig Harrington holds a 3 shot lead.&quot;Talking more about the tournament, as of this writing, Padraig Harrington leads the tournament with a total score of 16 under par. He is three shots clear of second- placed Thomas Bjorn and Justin Leonard.Rory McIlroy has been thoroughly enjoying his holiday, and this competition is just one of the highlights. He was recently spotted partying at a club.Rory McIlroy enjoys a drink during his break after the Open ChampionshipThe 153rd Open - Day Four - Source: GettyRory McIlroy has been attempting to get some personal time, but his supporters have never left him behind. NUCLR Golf recently reported that McIlroy was seen enjoying a drink while partying hard. Fans hugged him, and one even inquired where his green jacket was. This was a reference to his famous and incredible victory at the 2025 Masters, which completed his career Grand Slam.One fan asked, &quot;Where’s the green jacket?”On this, Rory McIlroy had a hilarious reaction as he stated that the green jacket is on the yacht. McIlroy was present at a beach club in Saint Tropez, where he stated,&quot;It’s on the yacht”The X post of NUCLR Golf read,&quot;🚨☢️😲 #WATCH — Video shows Rory McIlroy going NUCLR at a beach club in Saint Tropez after The Open. @TrackingRory Fan: “Where’s the green jacket?” Rory: “It’s on the yacht” 🛥️😎 (Via: brody.mandeIbaum19/TT)&quot;Due to his break, McIlroy has missed the 3M Open which is taking place at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. According to Rory McIlroy's official website, the next tournament in which McIlroy will be taking part in is going to be the Tour Championship which will take place at the East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA, USA. The tournament is going to kick off from August 21.