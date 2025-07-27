  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Rory McIlroy spotted attending the Senior Open amid break from professional golf

Rory McIlroy spotted attending the Senior Open amid break from professional golf

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Published Jul 27, 2025 16:44 GMT
The 153rd Open - Day Four - Source: Getty
The 153rd Open - Day Four - Source: Getty

Rory McIlroy was recently spotted at the ISPS Handa Senior Open. Following his outstanding performance at the Open Championship, McIlroy has opted to take some time off from the game. He did excellently in that tournament, finishing with a total score of 10 under par to tie for seventh place. The golfer has taken some rest after this performance and apparently proceeded to watch the game as an audience member.

Ad

NUCLR Golf reported on X that McIlroy attended the ISPS Handa Senior Open on Sunday, July 27, the final day of the tournament. The event is being held at Sunningdale Golf Club's Old Course in Berkshire, England. Interestingly, this course is very close to his home in Wentworth Estates.

The X post read,

"🚨👀⛳️ #NEW — Rory McIlroy is in the gallery for today’s final round at the ISPS Handa Senior Open at Sunningdale in London, not far from his new home in Wentworth Estates. Padraig Harrington holds a 3 shot lead."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Talking more about the tournament, as of this writing, Padraig Harrington leads the tournament with a total score of 16 under par. He is three shots clear of second- placed Thomas Bjorn and Justin Leonard.

Rory McIlroy has been thoroughly enjoying his holiday, and this competition is just one of the highlights. He was recently spotted partying at a club.

Rory McIlroy enjoys a drink during his break after the Open Championship

The 153rd Open - Day Four - Source: Getty
The 153rd Open - Day Four - Source: Getty

Rory McIlroy has been attempting to get some personal time, but his supporters have never left him behind. NUCLR Golf recently reported that McIlroy was seen enjoying a drink while partying hard. Fans hugged him, and one even inquired where his green jacket was. This was a reference to his famous and incredible victory at the 2025 Masters, which completed his career Grand Slam.

Ad

One fan asked,

"Where’s the green jacket?”

On this, Rory McIlroy had a hilarious reaction as he stated that the green jacket is on the yacht. McIlroy was present at a beach club in Saint Tropez, where he stated,

"It’s on the yacht”

The X post of NUCLR Golf read,

"🚨☢️😲 #WATCH — Video shows Rory McIlroy going NUCLR at a beach club in Saint Tropez after The Open. @TrackingRory Fan: “Where’s the green jacket?” Rory: “It’s on the yacht” 🛥️😎 (Via: brody.mandeIbaum19/TT)"
Ad

Due to his break, McIlroy has missed the 3M Open which is taking place at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. According to Rory McIlroy's official website, the next tournament in which McIlroy will be taking part in is going to be the Tour Championship which will take place at the East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA, USA. The tournament is going to kick off from August 21.

About the author
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Twitter icon

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications