Rory McIlroy talks about the ‘perfect place’ to host the ProAm pairings party for the Memorial Tournament

Rory McIlroy believes the renowned Ohio Stadium is the best venue for hosting the Memorial Tournament Pro-Am pairing party. The Northern Irish golfer is gearing up for the upcoming Signature PGA Tour event, the Memorial Tournament, scheduled to take place from June 6 to 9 at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

The tournament includes a Pro-Am event that takes place ahead of the main competition. McIlroy called Ohio Stadium the "perfect place" to host the Pro-Am pairing party. He shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption saying:

"Perfect place to host THE @Workday ProAm pairings party for the Memorial."

Expand Tweet

Trending

It is important to note that Ohio Stadium, constructed in 1922, is one of the oldest American football stadiums. Howard Dwight Smith is the architect of this historic venue which currently has a capacity of more than 100,000.

It is best known for hosting several state tournaments. The stadium is widely recognized by its nicknames such as "The Shoe," "The Horseshoe," and "The House That Harley Built." In addition to sports tournaments, it has also hosted concerts by renowned superstars, including Taylor Swift, Pink Floyd, Metallica, and The Rolling Stones.

Interestingly, this week's Memorial Tournament venue, Muirfield Village Golf Course, is also known for its historical background. Constructed in 1974, it has hosted the PGA Tour event since 1976. The venue was designed by renowned golfer, Jack Nicklaus. It's a 72-par golf course that spans 7,533 yards.

Rory McIlroy seeks his first victory at the Memorial Tournament

McIlroy has won 26 PGA Tour events in his career. However, he has not tasted victory at the Memorial Tournament yet. The Northern Irish golfer has been enjoying a fabulous outing on the PGA Tour this season and is the expert's favorite bet for the week.

He has the best chance to win the Memorial Tournament in 2024. According to CBS Sports, with odds of +800, Rory McIlroy is the favorite bet for the week after Scottie Scheffler to win the Signature PGA Tour.

Rory McIlroy has won two PGA Tour events this season, including the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and the Wells Fargo Championship. He started the season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am but struggled with his game and tied for 66th place, but he has been then impressive so far. He has played in 12 events on the PGA Tour in 2024 and was fortunate to make the cut in all of them. Moreover, he finished within the top 10 in four tournaments.

The first round of the 2024 Memorial Tournament will start on Thursday, June 6, at 7:40 p.m. ET. Davis Thompson will start the event, followed by Stephan Jaeger and Peter Malnati, who will tee off at 7:50 a.m. ET. Rory McIlroy will accompany Justin Thomas to tee off at 1:20 p.m. ET.