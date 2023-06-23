Rory McIlroy tee times: Golfer's Friday tee time at the Travelers Championship 2023 explored

Rory McIlroy is slated to tee off from the first tee at 7:35 a.m. ET on Friday. Viktor Hovland, an emerging Norwegian prospect noted for his strong game, and Tom Kim, a good South Korean golfer, join him in the group.

The trio are expected to come up with a thrilling performance as they navigate the difficult route and compete for a favourable place on the leaderboard.

The first tee, where Rory McIlroy will begin, will also welcome other notable golfers who will demonstrate their abilities. Famous personalities like Tony Finau, Jon Rahm, and Scottie Scheffler will tee off early in the morning, generating an electrifying scene for spectators and fans alike.

For golf enthusiasts following the tournament closely, tee times will also commence from the 10th tee. Danny Willett, Chesson Hadley, and Greyson Sigg are scheduled to tee off at 6:55 a.m. ET from the 10th tee.

The Travellers Championship promises to be an action-packed day, with golfers competing from both the first and 10th tees.

Rory McIlroy standings at Travelers Championship 2023

Rory McIlroy is currently tied for 46th place at the Travellers Championship 2023. McIlroy shares the spot with Ryan Palmer, Xander Schauffele, 2023 US Open champion Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge, Matt NeSmith, and a few others.

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms R2 hole locations for the Travelers Championship R2 hole locations for the Travelers Championship https://t.co/J9LmxXV5Am

Rory McIlroy has demonstrated remarkable skill and poise, as seen by his high score. With a score of -10, he has demonstrated his ability to successfully navigate the difficult TPC River Highlands course.

McIlroy's opening-round 60 set the tone for his campaign, demonstrating his brilliance on the greens and ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

Despite his solid score, Rory McIlroy is facing heavy competition from other talented candidates. Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott, both at -8, are chasing him down and are tied for second place. Their outstanding performances highlight the Travellers Championship's fierce rivalry.

Furthermore, other players, including Scottie Scheffler at -7, are battling for the top spot, making the leaderboard extremely competitive.

2023 Travelers Championship tee times: Round 2 (All times ET)

Tee No. 1

6:45 a.m. – Peter Malnati, Nick Watney and Joseph Bramlett

6:55 a.m. – Pan, Mark Hubbard and Eric Cole

7:05 a.m. – Scott Piercy, Aaron Rai and Harry Hall

7:15 a.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa and Rickie Fowler

7:25 a.m. – Tony Finau, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler

7:35 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy and Tom Kim

7:45 a.m. – Jason Day, Sungjae Im and Tommy Fleetwood

7:55 a.m. – Corey Conners, Seamus Power and Zach Johnson

8:05 a.m. – Garrick Higgo, Stewart Cink and Adam Scott

8:15 a.m. – Doug Ghim, Callum Tarren and Ben Taylor

8:25 a.m. – Adam Long, Russell Knox and Matthias Schwab

8:35 a.m. – Byeong Hun An, Stephan Jaeger and Max McGreevy

8:45 a.m. – Zecheng Dou, Ludvig Aberg and Sam Bennett

12:00 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Austin Smotherman and Min Woo Lee

12:10 p.m. – David Lipsky, Justin Suh and Sam Stevens

12:20 p.m. – Beau Hossler, Thomas Detry and Dylan Wu

12:30 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Harris English and Sahith Theegala

12:40 p.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Keegan Bradley and Xander Schauffele

12:50 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Max Homa and Justin Thomas

1:00 p.m. – K.H. Lee, Joel Dahmen and Cameron Young

1:10 p.m. – Matt Wallace, Kurt Kitayama and Hideki Matsuyama

1:20 p.m. – Davis Riley, Mackenzie Hughes and Cam Davis

1:30 p.m. – Ben Martin, Sam Ryder and Alex Smalley

1:40 p.m. – Matt NeSmith, Doc Redman and Tyson Alexander

1:50 p.m. – Michael Kim, Adam Schenk and Andrew Novak

2:00 p.m. – Paul Haley II, Vincent Norrman and Ryan Blaum.

Tee No. 10

6:45 a.m. – Nate Lashley, Zac Blair and Carson Young

6:55 a.m. – Danny Willett, Chesson Hadley and Greyson Sigg

7:05 a.m. – Jason Dufner, Charley Hoffman and Kevin Yu

7:15 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Lucas Glover and Brian Harman

7:25 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Russell Henley and Ryan Brehm

7:35 a.m. – J.J. Spaun, Robert Streb and Matt Kuchar

7:45 a.m. – Nick Hardy, Lucas Herbert and Kevin Kisner

7:55 a.m. – Trey Mullinax, Luke List and Webb Simpson

8:05 a.m. – Andrew Landry, Lanto Griffin and Francesco Molinari

8:15 a.m. – James Hahn, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Hayden Buckley

8:25 a.m. – Patton Kizzire, Denny McCarthy and Robby Shelton

8:35 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Brandon Wu and Justin Lower

8:45 a.m. – Andrew Svoboda, Kyle Reifers and Benjamin James (a)

12:00 p.m. Ryan Palmer, Taylor Pendrith and Will Gordon

12:10 p.m. Ryan Moore, Kevin Streelman and S.H. Kim

12:20 p.m. – Jimmy Walker, Kelly Kraft and Kramer Hickok

12:30 p.m. – Sepp Straka, Jim Herman and Tyler Duncan

12:40 p.m. – Taylor Moore, Billy Horschel and Chad Ramey

12:50 p.m.- Nico Echavarria, Adam Svensson and Gary Woodland

1:00 p.m. – Cameron Champ, Richy Werenski and Andrew Putnam

1:10 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Martin Laird and J.B. Holmes

1:20 p.m. – Brendon Todd, Shane Lowry and Scott Stallings

1:30 p.m. – Chez Reavie, Tom Hoge and Brian Gay

1:40 p.m. – Troy Merritt, Lee Hodges and Ben Griffin

1:50 p.m. – Kevin Tway, David Lingmerth and Davis Thompson

2:00 p.m. – Carl Yuan, Brett Stegmaier and Michael Thorbjornsen (a).

Poll : 0 votes