Rory McIlroy tee times: Golfer’s Saturday tee time at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship explored

Defending champion Rory McIlroy has completed his second round of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship. He now heads for the third round on Saturday, August 12, at TPC Southwind in Memphis.

He is paired with current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and the 2023 3M Open champion Lee Hodges. Interestingly, all three are locked in tied eighth position on the leaderboard. The group will tee off at 12:14 p.m. ET.

Rory McIlroy at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship (via Getty Images)

How was Rory McIlroy's performance in the first two rounds of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship?

The Northern Irish golfer had a decent opening round at TPC Southwind on Thursday. He carded a score of 3 under 67 and shot four birdies, three bogeys, and an eagle on the 16th hole. He finished on the T15 rank on the leaderboard.

On Friday, Rory McIlroy started his second round with a birdie on the first hole. He looked in great touch and ended with a score of 4 under 66 to comfortably sit in the T8 position on the leaderboard. His scorecard included multiple pars, four birdies, and a bogey.

What are the Saturday tee times and pairings for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship?

Neither World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler nor defending champion Rory McIlroy are part of any of the two featured groups on Saturday.

Jon Rahm, alongside Matt NeSmith and Harris English, is in the only Marquee group.

Below are the tee times and pairings for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship:

08:10 a.m. - Sepp Straka, Wyndham Clark

08:20 a.m. - Seamus Power, Rickie Fowler

08:30 a.m. - Sam Burns, Matt Kuchar, Alex Smalley

08:42 a.m. - Brandon Wu, Davis Riley, Justin Rose

08:54 a.m. - Matt Fitzpatrick, Mark Hubbard, Patrick Rodgers

09:06 a.m. - Jon Rahm, Matt NeSmith, Harris English

09:18 a.m. - Denny McCarthy, Tony Finau, Jason Day

09:30 a.m. - Brian Harman, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery

09:42 a.m. - Corey Conners, Tyrrell Hatton, Nick Taylor

09:54 a.m. - Sam Ryder, Beau Hossler, J.J. Spaun

10:10 a.m. - Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley, Keith Mitchell

10:22 a.m. - Vincent Norrman, Brendon Todd, Cameron Young

10:34 a.m. - Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama, Sam Stevens

10:46 a.m. - Nick Hardy, Tom Hoge, Eric Cole

10:58 a.m. - Si Woo Kim, Ben Griffin, Thomas Detry

11:10 a.m. - Adam Schenk, Russell Henley, Patrick Cantlay

11:22 a.m. - Sahith Theegala, Collin Morikawa, Kurt Kitayama

11:38 a.m. - Andrew Putnam, Ben An, Adam Svensson

11:50 a.m. - Stephan Jaeger, Aaron Rai, Mackenzie Hughes

12:02 p.m. - Cam Davis, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa

12:14 p.m. - Lee Hodges, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

12:26 p.m. - Tom Kim, Adam Hadwin, J.T. Poston

12:38 p.m. - Taylor Moore, Tommy Fleetwood, Emiliano Grillo

12:50 p.m. - Lucas Glover, Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im

