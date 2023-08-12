Rory McIlroy tee times: Golfer’s Saturday tee time at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship explored

Defending champion Rory McIlroy has completed his second round of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship. He now heads for the third round on Saturday, August 12, at TPC Southwind in Memphis.
He is paired with current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and the 2023 3M Open champion Lee Hodges. Interestingly, all three are locked in tied eighth position on the leaderboard. The group will tee off at 12:14 p.m. ET.
How was Rory McIlroy's performance in the first two rounds of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship?
The Northern Irish golfer had a decent opening round at TPC Southwind on Thursday. He carded a score of 3 under 67 and shot four birdies, three bogeys, and an eagle on the 16th hole. He finished on the T15 rank on the leaderboard.
On Friday, Rory McIlroy started his second round with a birdie on the first hole. He looked in great touch and ended with a score of 4 under 66 to comfortably sit in the T8 position on the leaderboard. His scorecard included multiple pars, four birdies, and a bogey.
What are the Saturday tee times and pairings for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship?
Neither World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler nor defending champion Rory McIlroy are part of any of the two featured groups on Saturday.
Jon Rahm, alongside Matt NeSmith and Harris English, is in the only Marquee group.
Below are the tee times and pairings for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship:
- 08:10 a.m. - Sepp Straka, Wyndham Clark
- 08:20 a.m. - Seamus Power, Rickie Fowler
- 08:30 a.m. - Sam Burns, Matt Kuchar, Alex Smalley
- 08:42 a.m. - Brandon Wu, Davis Riley, Justin Rose
- 08:54 a.m. - Matt Fitzpatrick, Mark Hubbard, Patrick Rodgers
- 09:06 a.m. - Jon Rahm, Matt NeSmith, Harris English
- 09:18 a.m. - Denny McCarthy, Tony Finau, Jason Day
- 09:30 a.m. - Brian Harman, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery
- 09:42 a.m. - Corey Conners, Tyrrell Hatton, Nick Taylor
- 09:54 a.m. - Sam Ryder, Beau Hossler, J.J. Spaun
- 10:10 a.m. - Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley, Keith Mitchell
- 10:22 a.m. - Vincent Norrman, Brendon Todd, Cameron Young
- 10:34 a.m. - Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama, Sam Stevens
- 10:46 a.m. - Nick Hardy, Tom Hoge, Eric Cole
- 10:58 a.m. - Si Woo Kim, Ben Griffin, Thomas Detry
- 11:10 a.m. - Adam Schenk, Russell Henley, Patrick Cantlay
- 11:22 a.m. - Sahith Theegala, Collin Morikawa, Kurt Kitayama
- 11:38 a.m. - Andrew Putnam, Ben An, Adam Svensson
- 11:50 a.m. - Stephan Jaeger, Aaron Rai, Mackenzie Hughes
- 12:02 p.m. - Cam Davis, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa
- 12:14 p.m. - Lee Hodges, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy
- 12:26 p.m. - Tom Kim, Adam Hadwin, J.T. Poston
- 12:38 p.m. - Taylor Moore, Tommy Fleetwood, Emiliano Grillo
- 12:50 p.m. - Lucas Glover, Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im
