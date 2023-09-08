Golf
Rory McIlroy tee times: When will the golfer tee off on Friday at the Irish Open 2023?

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Sep 08, 2023 06:03 GMT
Irish Open Golf
Rory McIlroy (Image via Brian Lawless/PA via AP)

Rory McIlroy will tee off for the second round of the 2023 Irish Open at 1 p.m. BST on the first hole of the K Club Golf Course on Friday, September 8. He will pair up with Adrian Meronk and Billy Horschel in the second round of the tournament.

After the end of the first round of the Irish Open, McIlroy tied for 27th place with Guido Migliozzi, Hennie Du Plessis, Adrian Meronk, Scott Jamieson, Connor Syme, Richard Mansell, Calum Hill, Maximilian Kieffer, Jason Scrivener, Pablo Larrazabal, Alex Fitzpatrick, Gavin Green, Alexander Levy, Simon Forsstrom, Todd Clements, and Daniel Brown.

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma topped the leaderboard of the 2023 Irish Open following the first round. He played a round of 65 to register a one-stroke lead over Jordan Smith, Thomas Bjorn, Ross Fisher, Marcel Schneider, and Kristian Krogh Johannessen.

The 2023 Irish Open will start with the second round on Friday at 7:30 a.m. BST with T Olesen, J Campillo, and R Cabrera Bello teeing off on the 10th hole. A Del Rey, Matthew Jordan, and James Morrison will start the game on the 10th hole.

2023 Irish Open

Here are the tee times for the second round of the 2023 Irish Open:

  • 07:30 a.m. A Del Rey (Esp), M Jordan (Eng), J Morrison (Eng)
  • 07:40 a.m.J Freiburghaus (Sui), D Van Driel (Ned), C Hanna (USA)
  • 07:50 a.m. P Waring (Eng), S Tarrio (Esp), S Crocker (USA)
  • 08:00 a.m. JC Ritchie (RSA), F Schott (Ger), K Higa (JPN)
  • 08:10 a.m. C Lee (Eng), A Saddier (Fra), J Dantorp (Swe)
  • 08:20 a.m. R Ramsay (Sco),J Winther (Den), S Sharma (Ind)
  • 08:30 a.m. L De Jager (RSA), A Hidalgo (Esp), A Arnaus (Esp)
  • 08:40 a.m. D Law (Sco), D Gavins (Eng), M Southgate (Eng)
  • 08:50 a.m. M Armitage (Eng), A Levy (Fra), J Veerman (USA)
  • 09:00 a.m. O Bekker (RSA), M Schmid (Ger), M Schneider (Ger)
  • 09:10 a.m. K Krogh Johannessen (Nor), Z Lombard (RSA), A Wilson (Eng)
  • 09:20 a.m. S Garcia (Esp), M Warren (Sco), M Simonsen (Den)
  • 09:30 a.m. V Dubuisson (Fra), R Hisatsune (Jpn), K Aphibarnrat (Tha).
  • 12:30 p.m. R Langasque (Fra), G Migliozzi (Ita), J Smith (Eng)
  • 12:40 p.m. E Molinari (Ita), N Vincent (Swe), T Detry (Bel)
  • 12:50 p.m. S Lowry (Irl), MW Lee (Aus), R Fox (NZL)
  • 13:00 p.m. R McIlroy (NIR), A Meronk (Pol), B Horschel (USA)
  • 13:10 p.m. T Bjørn (Den), R Højgaard (Den), A Björk (Swe)
  • 13:20 p.m. T Lawrence (RSA), D Hillier (NZL), A Rai (Eng)
  • 13:30 p.m. M Baldwin (Eng), C Syme (Sco), O Strydom (RSA)
  • 13:40 p.m. J Gough (Eng), M Kawamura (JPN), C Hill (Sco)
  • 13:50 p.m. R Fisher (Eng), J Donaldson (Wal), J Catlin (USA)
  • 14:00 p.m.J Scrivener (Aus), M Wallace (Eng), S Kjeldsen (Den)
  • 14:10 p.m. N Nørgaard (Den), J Guerrier (Fra), N Kimsey (Eng)
  • 14:20 p.m. M Helligkilde (Den), B Easton (RSA), M Lorenzo-Vera (Fra)
  • 14:30 p.m. 10 A Wu (Chn), W Besseling (Ned), L Nemecz (Aut)

10th Tee hole

  • 07:30 a.m. T Olesen (Den), J Campillo (Esp), R Cabrera Bello (Esp)
  • 07:40 a.m. D Willett (Eng), P Larrazábal (Esp), Y Paul (Ger)
  • 07:50 a.m. P Harrington (Irl), T McKibbin (NIR), T Hoge (USA)
  • 08:00 a.m. T Hatton (Eng), L Donald (Eng), A Scott (Aus)
  • 08:10 a.m. N Colsaerts (Bel), A Fitzpatrick (Eng), M Power (Irl)
  • 08:20 a.m. M Siem (Ger), D Brown (Eng), T Clements (Eng),
  • 08:30 a.m. A Rozner (Fra), D Bradbury (Eng), J Luiten (Ned)
  • 08:40 a.m. N Bachem (Ger), S Forsström (Swe), E Ferguson (Sco)
  • 08:50 a.m. R Hoshino (Jpn), C Shinkwin (Eng), W Nienaber (RSA)
  • 09:00 a.m. E Van Rooyen (RSA), K Samooja (Fin), S Söderberg (Swe)
  • 09:10 a.m. N Elvira (Esp), G Green (Mas), JW Ko (Kor)
  • 09:20 a.m. F Zanotti (Par), S Välimäki (Fin), J Walters (RSA)
  • 09:30 a.m. M Chengyao (Chn), D Huizing (Ned), J Parry (Eng)
  • 12:30 p.m. D Van Tonder (RSA), J Murphy (Irl), T Pulkkanen (Fin)
  • 12:40 p.m. E Pepperell (Eng), J Lagergren (Swe), A Sullivan (Eng)
  • 12:50 p.m. H Du Plessis (RSA), G Forrest (Sco), Haotong Li (Chn)
  • 13:00 p.m. O Hundebøll (Den), D Germishuys (RSA), J Wang (Kor)
  • 13:10 p.m. S Gallacher (Sco), A Otaegui (Esp), D Whitnell (Eng)
  • 13:20 p.m. H Long (Ger), O Wilson (Eng), C Sordet (Fra)
  • 13:30 p.m. R Mansell (Eng), J Brun (Fra), S Jamieson (Sco)
  • 13:40 p.m. Y Kim (Kor), A Knappe (Ger), A Cockerill (Can)
  • 13:50 p.m. J Caldwell (NIR), M Kinhult (Swe), M Kieffer (Ger)
  • 14:00 p.m. M Lindberg (Swe), G Wiebe (USA), P Figueiredo (Por)
  • 14:10 p.m. C Purcell (Irl), M Pavon (Fra), N Von Dellingshausen (Ger)
  • 14:20 p.m. J Axelsen (Swe), D Ravetto (Fra), J Janewattananond (Tha)
  • 14:30 p.m. A Maguire* (Irl), M Gandas (Ind), R Sciot-Siegrist (Fra)

