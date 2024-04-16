Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland’s LIV Golf rumors after Masters 2024: All we know so far

Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland have openly attacked LIV Golf in the past. However, both golfers are currently linked to the Saudi-backed circuit.

Notably, rumors linking McIlroy to LIV started after he stepped down from the PGA Tour board and softened his approach on the breakaway Tour. Meanwhile, Hovland has always been an alleged target of the series.

On Sunday, a report in City A.M. claimed that McIlroy was ‘close’ to signing a deal with LIV Golf. The Northern Irishman, who has been a staunch opposer of the circuit, was rumored to sign a $850,000,000 deal and become the biggest signing in the breakaway series’ history. The claims were backed by reports of LIV Golf CEO Norman allegedly following McIlroy’s group at the Masters.

It is pertinent to note that Norman was not invited to the 2024 Masters. However, the breakaway series CEO arrived at Augusta National with a fan ticket. Despite several spottings near each other, McIlroy claimed that he “did not see” Norman. Notably, the World No. 2 golfer had a chance to complete a Career Grand Slam at the event. He failed as Scottie Scheffler won his second Green Jacket.

McIlroy is yet to rubbish the possibility of a LIV Golf move fully. However, on Monday, the golfer cleared his stance on the matter and said he hoped to compete at the upcoming RBC Heritage.

In the meantime, speculations regarding Viktor Hovland moving to LIV also resurfaced. Publications, including The Guardian, dubbed him the circuit's 'next target.' It is pertinent to note that this isn’t the first time the Norwegian golfer has been linked to the breakaway. The 26-year-old has reportedly been a target for the Saudi circuit since its start.

According to reports, the World No. 6 golfer even came close to signing a deal with the circuit last year. However, the 2023 PGA Tour Championship winner dismissed the claims. Now, the rumors connecting Hovland to LIV have resurfaced yet again.

Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland’s softened approach on LIV Golf

Both Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland have been staunch opponents of LIV Golf since its inception. The two European stars have openly criticized the series and its format in the past. However, the duo seems to have softened their stance in recent times.

McIlroy quit the PGA Tour board last year. He publicly announced removing himself from a WhatsApp group of Tour players. The move came against the backdrop of tense merger negotiations between PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Following this, the four-time Major winner came out to speak in favor of LIV golfers. Notably, McIlroy further lowered his guard once his Ryder Cup teammate Jon Rahm joined the breakaway tour for a reported deal worth $550 million. The Irishman made a U-turn and opined that LIV players should be let to compete in international events, including the Ryder Cup.

Interestingly, McIlroy recently opened up about the condition of men's golf and said it was "not sustainable." He suggested that LIV players should be allowed back on the PGA Tour without punishment. This shocked many fans who initially backed him for his criticism of the defecting players.

Hovland is yet to openly back LIV Golf or its players. However, the Norwegian raised some suspicion among fans after he sharply criticized Jay Monahan during this year’s Players Championship. The young golfer slammed the Tour’s commissioner’s business methods and noted that several players were unhappy with him.

It is pertinent to note that Hovland was also affected by European teammates Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton’s move to LIV. With his ‘friends’ on the Greg Norman-led circuit, it’ll be interesting to see if Hovland decides to take a big-money jump.

