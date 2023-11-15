Rory McIlroy and wife Erica considering to shift base from Florida to London - Reports

Rory McIlroy's success in professional golf is extremely impressive, even more so when you consider that he is still a relatively young athlete. At 34, he already has a long-term vision for his future, both professionally and personally.

On Tuesday, an unnamed source confirmed to The Telegraph that Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica have decided to move to London in the coming years.

According to the source, the transition will not be quick, as the couple's interest is for their daughter, Poppy (born in 2020), to spend her high school years in the UK.

This is what the unnamed source told The Telegraph:

“Erica and Rory love London and have decided this is where they see their future in a few years’ time. They will still have a base in Florida and, although there might be thoughts of scaling back on his schedule a bit by then, the private jet means he will still have the options of playing anywhere and everywhere.”

According to The Telegraph, Rory McIlroy is a member of the exclusive Queenwood Golf Club in Ottershaw, Surrey, about 20 miles southwest of London. So it is not out of the question that this is the area that the player and his family will eventually choose to settle down in.

Where does Rory Mcilroy live? Exploring the Northern Irish star's properties

Rory McIlroy has enjoyed a successful 16-year career in professional golf. He has been a full member of the PGA Tour since 2010, although he has never stopped competing on the DP World Tour.

His success has brought him considerable financial rewards. On the PGA Tour alone, his earnings are estimated at more than $80 million. This is in addition to his earnings from other circuits, unofficial tournaments, sponsorships and private investments.

The McIlroys (Image via Getty).

This has given McIlroy the resources to acquire several properties located in various parts of the United States, Europe and even Asia.

According to firstsportz.com, McIlroy owns two properties in South Florida where he resides permanently, one in Palm Beach Garden and the other in Jupiter. He also owns two properties in California, one in La Quinta and the other in Newport Beach.

His properties in the United States are rounded out by an apartment in New York, specifically on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, overlooking Central Park.

In Europe, McIlroy has a property in his hometown of Holywood, Belfast, not so far from where he grew up. He has another property in Northern Ireland, specifically in County Down.

Finally, McIlroy has a property in Dubai, UAE, a city that has brought him much success. The Northern Irishman recently won the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai for fifth time in his career.