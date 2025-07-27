"Rory McIlroy will soon play there too" - Fans react to the 36-YO attending the ISPS Handa Senior Open

Rory McIlroy, who was last seen in action at the 2025 Open Championship, was spotted at the ISPS Handa Senior Open on Sunday, July 27. His presence at the Sunningdale Old Course triggered hilarious reactions from the fans online. The fourth round of the Champions Tour event is in progress in Berkshire, England, with Padraig Harrington in the lead.The Northern Irishman finished in a three-way tie for seventh after carding a 10-under par 274 at the Open at Royal Portrush. While he is enjoying some time off the golf course, he decided to attend the final round of the ISPS Handa Senior Open.In their recent post on X, NUCLR Golf shared a video where Rory McIlroy was seen walking around in the gallery and interacting with people at the Sunningdale golf course. The post was captioned:&quot;🚨👀⛳️ #NEW — Rory McIlroy is in the gallery for today’s final round at the ISPS Handa Senior Open at Sunningdale in London, not far from his new home in Wentworth Estates. Padraig Harrington holds a 3 shot lead.&quot;Fans online were quick to react to McIlroy's attendance at the Champions Tour event. Here are some comments from the golf world on the above post:&quot;Rory will soon play there too,&quot; one user predicted.Screenshot of a fan's comment on X - Source - @JGiddyRon on X&quot;Dude is gassed,&quot; one user remarked.A fan's comment on Rory McIlroy - Source: @jrbladers on X&quot;Pretty cool, taking pictures &amp; talking to other spectators,&quot; another fan commented.Screenshot of a user's comment - Source: @rygarz on XA few of them pointed out McIlroy's resemblance to the male protagonist of the American TV show Succession, named Kendall Roy, played by Jeremy Strong.&quot;That’s Kendall Roy,&quot; one fan mentioned.A fan referring to a fictional character in the comment - Source - @ToombsNorman on X&quot;Kendall Roy*,&quot; another user added.Screenshot of a fan's comment - Source - @s_ramoray on XAnother fan commented on his latest haircut, which has been talked about since his appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open.&quot;What a haircut,&quot; a fan wrote.A user's comment on Rory McIlroy's hairdo - Source - @flamandrajeunir on XIrish golfer Padraig Harrington grabbed his lead at the end of the third round and has maintained it ever since. After clinching the U.S. Senior Open, Harrington looks to claim his second senior Major in 2025.Where will Rory McIlroy be seen in action next?Rory McIlroy is currently on a short break from professional golf as he looks to spend some time back home before returning to the United States for the upcoming PGA Tour events. He skipped the ongoing 3M Open PGA Tour event at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.According to McIlroy's official website, he will next participate in the Tour Championship, scheduled to take place at the East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta, Georgia, from August 21 to 24.