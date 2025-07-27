  • home icon
  • Golf
  • "Rory McIlroy will soon play there too" - Fans react to the 36-YO attending the ISPS Handa Senior Open

"Rory McIlroy will soon play there too" - Fans react to the 36-YO attending the ISPS Handa Senior Open

By Anusha M
Published Jul 27, 2025 17:50 GMT
153rd Open Championship - Final Round - Source: Getty
Rory McIlroy at the 153rd Open Championship - Source: Getty

Rory McIlroy, who was last seen in action at the 2025 Open Championship, was spotted at the ISPS Handa Senior Open on Sunday, July 27. His presence at the Sunningdale Old Course triggered hilarious reactions from the fans online. The fourth round of the Champions Tour event is in progress in Berkshire, England, with Padraig Harrington in the lead.

Ad

The Northern Irishman finished in a three-way tie for seventh after carding a 10-under par 274 at the Open at Royal Portrush. While he is enjoying some time off the golf course, he decided to attend the final round of the ISPS Handa Senior Open.

In their recent post on X, NUCLR Golf shared a video where Rory McIlroy was seen walking around in the gallery and interacting with people at the Sunningdale golf course. The post was captioned:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"🚨👀⛳️ #NEW — Rory McIlroy is in the gallery for today’s final round at the ISPS Handa Senior Open at Sunningdale in London, not far from his new home in Wentworth Estates. Padraig Harrington holds a 3 shot lead."
Ad

Fans online were quick to react to McIlroy's attendance at the Champions Tour event. Here are some comments from the golf world on the above post:

"Rory will soon play there too," one user predicted.
Screenshot of a fan&#039;s comment on X - Source - @JGiddyRon on X
Screenshot of a fan's comment on X - Source - @JGiddyRon on X
"Dude is gassed," one user remarked.
Ad
A fan&#039;s comment on Rory McIlroy - Source: @jrbladers on X
A fan's comment on Rory McIlroy - Source: @jrbladers on X
"Pretty cool, taking pictures & talking to other spectators," another fan commented.
Ad
Screenshot of a user&#039;s comment - Source: @rygarz on X
Screenshot of a user's comment - Source: @rygarz on X

A few of them pointed out McIlroy's resemblance to the male protagonist of the American TV show Succession, named Kendall Roy, played by Jeremy Strong.

Ad
"That’s Kendall Roy," one fan mentioned.
A fan referring to a fictional character in the comment - Source - @ToombsNorman on X
A fan referring to a fictional character in the comment - Source - @ToombsNorman on X
"Kendall Roy*," another user added.
Ad
Screenshot of a fan&#039;s comment - Source - @s_ramoray on X
Screenshot of a fan's comment - Source - @s_ramoray on X

Another fan commented on his latest haircut, which has been talked about since his appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Ad
"What a haircut," a fan wrote.
A user&#039;s comment on Rory McIlroy&#039;s hairdo - Source - @flamandrajeunir on X
A user's comment on Rory McIlroy's hairdo - Source - @flamandrajeunir on X

Irish golfer Padraig Harrington grabbed his lead at the end of the third round and has maintained it ever since. After clinching the U.S. Senior Open, Harrington looks to claim his second senior Major in 2025.

Ad

Where will Rory McIlroy be seen in action next?

Rory McIlroy is currently on a short break from professional golf as he looks to spend some time back home before returning to the United States for the upcoming PGA Tour events. He skipped the ongoing 3M Open PGA Tour event at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.

According to McIlroy's official website, he will next participate in the Tour Championship, scheduled to take place at the East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta, Georgia, from August 21 to 24.

About the author
Anusha M

Anusha M

Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.

As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.

She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.
This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!

Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.
Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.


Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is
A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications