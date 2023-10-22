Rory Mcllroy reveals the real reason behind turning down Leeds United investment opportunity 

Rory McIlroy recently opened up on why he did not invest in the Leeds United takeover that involved 49ers Enterprises' Elland Road. His reason was pretty simple as he stated that he was a longtime fan of Manchester United, and this restricted him from investing in the rival football club.

After Andrea Radrizzani's tenure with the football club came to an end, the group which included the likes of other PGA Tour golfers such as Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, closed the deal. Just like Rickie Fowler, the Northern Irishman rejected the offer to invest in the team.

Rory McIlroy spoke about being a Manchester United fan and wished to own even a small percentage of the club as it would be nostalgic to own a team which he cheered growing up. LeedsLive quoted him as saying,

"They asked me if I wanted to come on board and I was like, as a Man United fan, can't go anywhere near that. If another opportunity comes my way I will definitely look at it. To be able to own even a tiny, tiny, tiny percentage of the club you grew up cheering on would be very cool."

Rory Mcllroy was last seen playing golf at the 2023 Ryder Cup representing the European team. He earned four points, which was the most, among the 12 players on the team in a winning cause. He played five matches and returned with an overall record of 4-1-0.

"It's always been something I followed" - Rory McIlroy opens up on investing in the Alpine F1 team

The 34-year-old Northern Irish superstar recently invested in a Formula One team. Alongside other sports stars such as Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Anthony Joshua, McIlroy also invested in the Alpine team with the Otro Capital’s group.

Rory McIlroy revealed that he had been a big fan of F1 racing and added that numerous players from Northern Ireland and Ireland have been associated with the sport, which spurred him to invest in the team. LeedsLive quoted him as saying:

"It's a great opportunity, I've always been a big fan of F1. There has been quite a bit of Northern Irish/Irish connection there with Eddie Jordan and Eddie Irvine back in the day."

The growing popularity of F1 racing in the United States particularly attracted him to invest in the Alpine team. Rory McIlroy added that he had already invested in a few things and will be hoping to do more in the future as well.

The Northern Irishman also emphasized on sports stars using their money in the right way these days. He added that the game of golf could also learn from F1 racing, specifically, in terms of setting up and managing things.