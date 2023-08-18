“Rory things” – Fans react to Rory McIlroy’s ‘outrageous’ birdie at the BMW Championship

Rory McIlroy made an outrageous birdie in the first round of the 2023 BMW Championship at the Olympia Field Country Club. He topped the scoreboard with a score of under five after making a birdie on the 17th hole, which he holed in three strokes.

In his first shot, the Northern Irishman teed off to the left of the course but was stopped by a tree. The golfer then precisely judged the shot, gliding over the gap, across a bunker, and landing in the right front of the hole. He then chipped in for an astounding birdie on the second final hole of the first round.

The PGA Tour shared a video of his incredible birdie on its Twitter account with a caption, saying:

"An absurd birdie from @McIlroyRory."

Fans jumped into the comments section to appreciate the four-time major champion, saying:

"Rory things…"

"Outrageous birdie sauce."

"@McIlroyRory is awesome, he will be there in the end this year fighting it out on the back 9 on Sunday for the win."

Here are some more reactions:

"It was a bit of a hit and a hope"- Rory McIlroy opens up about his first-round performance at the 2023 BMW Championship

The Northern Irish golfer played an incredibly amazing round on Thursday, August 17. He started the game with a birdie on the seventh hole before adding another birdie on the ninth hole. He sank a third birdie on the 10th hole and added two more on the 15th and 17th holes to score 65.

His birdie on the 17th hole helped him to tie up with the 2023 British Open winner Brian Harman to settle at the top of the leaderboard.

Speaking about his first-round game, McIlroy said while talking to the media:

"The window was okay. It was more there was a couple of branches above the window I was looking at, and I was like, if it hits those, it's just going to drop down sort of near that front left bunker and I'll have a decent angle down the green and mostly have at least a 10-footer or less to save par."

"It was a bit of a hit and a hope. Just trying to thread that needle and hit it straight at the 17 sign. Yeah, it was just one of those, it was either sort of chip it out or try to take it on, and it's only Thursday, I thought, what the heck, I'll take it on and see what happens," he added.

The second round of the 2023 BMW Championship will resume at 9:26 am ET, with Cam Davis and Cameron Young will take the first shot of the day.

Rory McIlroy will team up with the 2023 FedEx St.Jude Championship Lucas Glover to tee off on the first hole of the Olympia Fields Country Club at 1:38 pm ET.