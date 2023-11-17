Rose Zhang and Lexi Thompson could join Rory McIlroy and Max Homa at ‘The Match’ in 2024

Women's golf could be coming to 'The Match' for its next edition if the participation of Rose Zhang and Lexi Thompson is confirmed. They would be joining Rory McIlroy and Max Homa.

The LPGA Tour stars' participation was announced on Friday, November 17, by journalist Adam Schupak through Golfweek. According to the information, the next edition of The Match (the ninth) would be played in a mixed format and not women against men.

Golfweek also shared that 'The Match' is expected to be played at The Park Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Initially, the event was expected to be played on December 15, but it was eventually postponed.

It's worth noting that the Grant Thornton Invitational will be played in December. Both Rose Zhang and Lexi Thompson will participate in it.

Given the postponement, it is expected that 'The Match' will be played in the first quarter of 2024, although it hasn't been ruled out that it may be necessary to delay the event till the second quarter.

As for Rory McIlroy and Max Homa, their presence has also not been officially confirmed. This would be Homa's debut in 'The Match', while for McIlroy it would represent a return, after he played the December 2022 edition.

What is 'The Match' and how does it work?

'The Match' is a golf event sponsored by the financial company Capital One. Its aim is to raise funds for various charitable causes. According to official data, it has raised $33 million through its eight editions.

Due to its nature (exhibition event), it is substantially different from the usual golf tournaments. It is designed as a television show, is played at night, and does not attract only professional players.

The format has also varied from one edition to another. The eighth edition, which was played in June 2023, used the four-ball format.

The event has been attended by golfers and other sports stars alike. Golfers have included Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, and Bryson DeChambeau.

Other sports stars have included Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Charles Barkley, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson.

If Rose Zhang and Lexi Thompson are confirmed to participate in the ninth edition, they will be the first women to play in the event. They are two of the most popular players on the LPGA Tour, one rookie and one experienced.

Rose Zhang is playing her first season as a professional, which only began in June 2023. However, she already has one victory at the highest level, in addition to other excellent results. Prior to that, she had one of the most prolific amateur careers of all time.

Lexi Thompson, on the other hand, is only 28 years old, but she is already one of the most storied players among those active in world golf. She has won 11 LPGA Tour tournaments, including a Major. In 2023, she made her debut in a PGA Tour tournament (Shriners Children's Open), where she missed the cut by three strokes.