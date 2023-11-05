What happened to Rose Zhang? Exploring the golfer’s 2023 TOTO Japan Classic outing and finish

American golf prodigy Rose Zhang recently participated at the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic. The 20-year-old's performance at the LPGA Tour event wowed both fans and critics.

The TOTO Japan Classic, held on a difficult par-72 course and with a total prize purse of $2,000,000, featured strong competition among some of the world's finest golfers. In the end, it was Mone Inami who won the tournament, finishing at an incredible 22 under par.

The spotlight was also on Rose Zhang, who ended the tournament with an amazing score of 17 under par, sharing 15th place on the leaderboard.

Zhang's outstanding performance tied her for 15th place on the scoreboard along with Yuri Yoshida, Yuna Nishimura, Shoko Sasaki, and Jenny Shin, who all finished at 17 under par. This further highlights Zhang's brilliance as she held her own against seasoned opponents.

Scorecard at TOTO Japan Classic: Rose Zhang

With a stunning final score of -22, Mone Inami emerged as the winner of the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic. Inami demonstrated her great skill by traversing the course gracefully and precisely, eventually clinching the tournament and the prize money of $300,000.

The competition continued to be fierce, with Seon Woo Bae and Shiho Kuwaki both displaying exceptional talent, concluding with a score of -21. Bae and Kuwaki worked tirelessly and earned well-deserved bonuses of $157,478 apiece. Rose Zhang also demonstrated her abilities, making a commendable $26,184.

Mone Inami: 266

266 Seon Woo Bae: 267

267 Shiho Kuwaki: 267

267 Xiyu Lin: 268

268 Jiyai Shin: 268

268 Gemma Dryburgh: 269

269 Jasmine Suwannapura: 269

269 Serena Aoki: 270

270 Maria Fassi: 270

270 Nasa Hataoka: 270

270 Akie Iwai: 270

270 Sora Kamiya: 270

270 Yu Liu: 270

270 Rio Takeda: 270

270 Yuna Nishimura: 271

271 Shoko Sasaki: 271

271 Jenny Shin: 271

271 Yuri Yoshida: 271

271 Rose Zhang: 271

271 Mami Fukuda: 272

272 Yuka Nii: 272

272 Sayaka Takahashi: 272

272 Ayaka Furue: 273

273 Minami Hiruta: 273

273 Fumika Kawagishi: 273

273 Ai Suzuki: 273

273 Jennifer Kupcho: 274

274 Hana Lee: 274

274 Mao Nozawa: 274

274 Emily Pedersen: 274

274 Kokona Sakurai: 274

274 Momoko Ueda: 274

274 Miyuu Yamashita: 274

274 Na Rin An: 275

275 Lindy Duncan: 275

275 Chisato Iwai: 275

275 Sakura Koiwai: 275

275 Mi Hyang Lee: 275

275 Yuka Saso: 275

The TOTO Japan Classic not only showcased the players' exceptional ability but also their dedication and passion for the game, making it a memorable and inspiring tournament for golf enthusiasts worldwide.