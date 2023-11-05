What happened to Rose Zhang? Exploring the golfer’s 2023 TOTO Japan Classic outing and finish

American golf prodigy Rose Zhang recently participated at the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic. The 20-year-old's performance at the LPGA Tour event wowed both fans and critics.
The TOTO Japan Classic, held on a difficult par-72 course and with a total prize purse of $2,000,000, featured strong competition among some of the world's finest golfers. In the end, it was Mone Inami who won the tournament, finishing at an incredible 22 under par.
The spotlight was also on Rose Zhang, who ended the tournament with an amazing score of 17 under par, sharing 15th place on the leaderboard.
Zhang's outstanding performance tied her for 15th place on the scoreboard along with Yuri Yoshida, Yuna Nishimura, Shoko Sasaki, and Jenny Shin, who all finished at 17 under par. This further highlights Zhang's brilliance as she held her own against seasoned opponents.
Scorecard at TOTO Japan Classic: Rose Zhang
With a stunning final score of -22, Mone Inami emerged as the winner of the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic. Inami demonstrated her great skill by traversing the course gracefully and precisely, eventually clinching the tournament and the prize money of $300,000.
The competition continued to be fierce, with Seon Woo Bae and Shiho Kuwaki both displaying exceptional talent, concluding with a score of -21. Bae and Kuwaki worked tirelessly and earned well-deserved bonuses of $157,478 apiece. Rose Zhang also demonstrated her abilities, making a commendable $26,184.
- Mone Inami: 266
- Seon Woo Bae: 267
- Shiho Kuwaki: 267
- Xiyu Lin: 268
- Jiyai Shin: 268
- Gemma Dryburgh: 269
- Jasmine Suwannapura: 269
- Serena Aoki: 270
- Maria Fassi: 270
- Nasa Hataoka: 270
- Akie Iwai: 270
- Sora Kamiya: 270
- Yu Liu: 270
- Rio Takeda: 270
- Yuna Nishimura: 271
- Shoko Sasaki: 271
- Jenny Shin: 271
- Yuri Yoshida: 271
- Rose Zhang: 271
- Mami Fukuda: 272
- Yuka Nii: 272
- Sayaka Takahashi: 272
- Ayaka Furue: 273
- Minami Hiruta: 273
- Fumika Kawagishi: 273
- Ai Suzuki: 273
- Jennifer Kupcho: 274
- Hana Lee: 274
- Mao Nozawa: 274
- Emily Pedersen: 274
- Kokona Sakurai: 274
- Momoko Ueda: 274
- Miyuu Yamashita: 274
- Na Rin An: 275
- Lindy Duncan: 275
- Chisato Iwai: 275
- Sakura Koiwai: 275
- Mi Hyang Lee: 275
- Yuka Saso: 275
The TOTO Japan Classic not only showcased the players' exceptional ability but also their dedication and passion for the game, making it a memorable and inspiring tournament for golf enthusiasts worldwide.