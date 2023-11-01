Following a splendid performance at the 2023 LPGA Maybank Championship, Rose Zhang is looking forward to the upcoming TOTO Classic in Japan. The tournament will be the final event of the LPGA Asia Tour, and Zhang will expect to end it with a victory.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Zhang has visited the 'Land of the Rising Sun', as the LPGA rookie was there in 2019 and experienced only 'good vibes' there. She also enjoys the Japanese food and their intrinsic culture.

"I was in Japan in 2019 and I had only good vibes from here."

Rose Zhang added via LPGA on X:

"So being able to eat Japanese food, see japanese culture and just walk around a little bit. It's really refreshing."

Rose Zhang will be competing in her 5th week of competition and has failed to acquire victory in any of them. The closest she came was last week's T3 finish at the LPGA Maybank Championship.

The American golfer had a decent chance to win the event after having an exceptional start. However, Celine Boutier and Atthaya Thitikul got the better of her. With her attention set on the TOTO Classic in Japan, Zhang will hope to have a favorable return to the country she adores.

Rose Zhang feels the burn after competing in five back-to-back championships

The Asian return to the LPGA Tour has been nothing short of exhilarating. With five back-to-back championships, golf lovers are having a great time. However, that sentiment isn't shared by Rose Zhang, who is exhausted after five weeks of competitions.

The TOTO Classic will be her 5th straight competition without any break. Additionally, this is her rookie season on the LPGA Tour, and the 20-year-old is still a bit inexperienced with the workings of the game. This, coupled with her inability to win a single championship, has made her a little 'dead'.

“I’m feeling a little dead.”

Zhang added via Golf Week:

“I’m not going to lie. It’s been quite a long journey, I would say. Even though it’s only five weeks, it’s still a pretty significant toll on the body. So I’m kind of glad this will be my last one.”

Rose Zhang is waiting to finish her run of arduous tournaments and wants to head back to the United States for a vacation. With the TOTO Classic just days away, the 20-year-old will be looking to build on her T3 finish from last week.