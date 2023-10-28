Where is Rose Zhang from? LPGA golfer’s birthplace, ethnicity, and more explored

Rose Zhang is an American LPGA golfer from the city of Arcadia, California. She was born on May 24, 2003, and presently resides in Irvine, California. Her family consists of her parents, Haibin and Li Cai, and her older brother, Bill Sida Zhang.

Zhang is of Chinese descent. Her parents were born and raised in China, where they got married and had their first child, Bill, in 1993, before moving to the USA.

Zhang's path in the sport has been nothing short of spectacular, beginning with a liking for golf at the age of nine.

Notably, the 20-year-old's national accomplishments include a resounding triumph at the 2020 U.S. Women's Amateur. Her recent victories in the NCAA Division I Championships in 2022 and 2023 established her place as a trailblazer in women's golf, making her the first woman to win the individual title twice.

Golf sensation Rose Zhang's early career

Rose Zhang's talent as a golfer was evident early in her career. She competed in the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur in 2019, at the age of 16, establishing herself as one of the youngest competitors and finishing in a tie for the 17th position.

Her extraordinary abilities were further recognized when she was named the 2019 Girls Rolex Junior Player of the Year by the American Junior Golf Association. Zhang continued to shine on the professional circuit, competing in the 2019 U.S. Women's Open at the age of 16, eventually ending in a tie for the 55th place at 7 over par.

Notably, her accomplishments extended beyond solo play, as she helped the United States win the mixed-gender team and finished eighth in the individual competition at the 2019 Pan American Games.

Zhang's golf prowess won her the distinction of world's top amateur female golfer twice during her tenure at the Pacific Academy. This early acclaim paved the way for her outstanding career in sports.

Zhang began her undergraduate journey in 2021 at the Stanford University. Her transition to collegiate golf promises to be another chapter in what has already been a remarkable golfing career.

Rose Zhang at the Maybank Championship

Rose Zhang is currently leading the LPGA Maybank Championship at the Kuala Lumpur Country Club with an overall score of -18 after Round 3. The tournament is scheduled from October 25-29 this year with a prize purse of $3,000,000.