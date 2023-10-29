Who won the 2023 Maybank Championship? LPGA event’s final leaderboard explored

Celine Boutier wins the inaugural Maybank Championship on Sunday. The LPGA golfer took the victory after an eventful playoff leading to her playing 81 holes at the Kuala Lumpur Country Club - West Course in Malaysia. She beat Atthaya Thitikul to take the win. She bagged the winner’s paycheck from the $3 million prize purse.

Boutier had an eventful tournament. The golfer took the lead in a tie with Thai golfer Thitikul after 4 rounds of regular play. Following this, the two golfers entered a playoff, which was eventually stopped because of poor weather.

However, the 29-year-old French golfer came out on top in the end, despite the heavy competition from the runner-up. The duo’s nine-round playoff fell just one hole short of beating the longest playoff record on Tour.

2023 Maybank Championship final leaderboard

While Celine Boutier won the inaugural Maybank Championship, Thitikul settled for the runner-up spot at the LPGA event. Thidapa Suwannapura, who had an electric start to the tournament, settled for a T3 finish alongside fan favorite Rose Zhang.

Chien Peiyun finished solo fifth, while star names Brooke Henderson and Nelly Korda shared T6 with Gemma Dryburgh. Megan Khang finished ninth on the final Maybank Championship leaderboard.

Below is the final leaderboard for the LPGA Maybank Championship in Malaysia:

WIN: C. Boutier -21

T1: A. Thitikul -21

T3: T. Suwannapura -19

T3: R. Zhang -19

5: P. Chien -18

T6: G. Dryburgh -17

T6: B. Henderson -17

T6: N. Korda -17

9: M. Khang -16

10: G. López -15

T11: N. Hataoka -14

T11: L. Ko -14

T13: C. Wannasaen -13

T13: P. Anannarukarn -13

T15: A.L. Kim -12

T15: A. Corpuz -12

T17: M. Katsu -11

T17: H. Green -11

T17: R. Yin -11

T20: E. Pedersen -10

T20: O. Cowan -10

T20: S. Meadow -10

T20: S.Y. Kim -10

T20: Y. Saso -10

T20: C. Knight -10

T20: X. Lin -10

T20: M. Stark -10

T20: J.Y. Ko -10

T29: G. Kim -9

T29: A. Pano -9

T29: A. Furue -9

T29: H. Choi -9

T29: J. Ewart Shadoff -9

T34: G. Kim -8

T34: S. Kemp -8

T34: L. Coughlin -8

T34: L. Maguire -8

T38: A. Jutanugarn -7

T38: Y. Nishimura -7

T40: M. Sagström -6

T40: S. Schmelzel -6

T40: P. Delacour -6

T40: L. Grant -6

T40: J. Kupcho -6

T45: H. Ryu -5

T45: Y. Liu -5

T47: M. Jutanugarn -4

T47: D. Ardina -4

T47: M. Fassi -4

T47: A. Buhai -4

T47: N.R. An -4

T52: E. Henseleit -3

T52: N. Oon -3

T52: M.H. Lee -3

T55: A. Lee -2

T55: P. Tavatanakit -2

T57: A. Yang -1

T57: J. Wong -1

59: S. Kyriacou E

T60: H. Shibuno 1

T60: A. Valenzuela 1

T60: J. Shin 1

T63: A. Ashok 2

T63: L. Strom 2

T65: E. Ji 3

T65: A. Lau 3

T67: D. Kang 4

T67: M. Castren 4

T69: C. Borge 5

T69: N. Madsen 5

T69: R. O'Toole 5

72: Y. Liu 7

73: A. Abdulghany 9

74: J. Ng 10

75: K. Tan 13

T76: A. Tan 15

T76: I. Melati Putri 15

After a successful Maybank Championship outing in Malaysia, the LPGA Tour will head to Japan for the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic.