Russell Henley congratulates Scottie Scheffler on his Open Championship win, whilst appreciating the weather at Royal Portrush

Russell Henley completed the 2025 Open Championship at nine under par, sharing 10th place with Bryson DeChambeau, Corey Conners and Brian Harman, eight strokes behind winner Scottie Scheffler.Henley opened on Thursday (July 17) with a one‑over 72, turning in even‑par 36s on both nines. A second‑round 70 on Friday moved him to one under overall, as two birdies offset a bogey on each side of the card.Russell Henley took to his official Instagram account and shared a picture of himself from Royal Portrush. In the caption, he wrote:“A solid week in Portrush. Surprisingly great weather, a beautiful golf course, and some of the best scenery in the world. Congratulations to Scottie! He strikes the balance that many of us are trying to achieve out here. He is a great champion, but he knows his victory is already secure before he ever steps out on the course.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSaturday proved decisive. Henley posted a six‑under 65, the joint‑lowest score of the day. His front‑nine 33 included birdies at the 3rd, 7th and 8th holes, while a back‑nine 32 featured three more birdies and an eagle on the par‑5 12th, propelling him to seven under and into the top 15.Starting Sunday two shots outside the top ten, the Georgia native closed with a three‑under 68. He recorded a 35 on the outward half and a bogey‑free 33 coming home, highlighted by birdies at the 11th and 16th.Henley’s consistent play produced a 72‑70‑65‑68 scoreline for a 275 total on the par‑71 Dunluce Links. The result marked his second-best Open finish, secured valuable world‑ranking points and capped a season in which he logged top‑ten results in two of the four Majors.How has Russell Henley's 2025 season been so far?Russell Henley has had a consistent 2025 PGA Tour season, marked by strong finishes and a notable victory. He secured a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and recorded top-10 finishes at several high-profile events, including the U.S. Open, the RBC Heritage and the Travelers Championship.Henley also placed inside the top five at the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Memorial Tournament. Despite missing the cut at the Masters and PGA Championship, he accumulated substantial earnings across 14 events. His performance has kept him competitive in the FedExCup standings and positioned him among the season's most reliable players. Here is Russell Henley's 2025 season recap:The Sentry: T30, $137,500.00Sony Open in Hawaii: T10, $195,025.00AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T5, $755,000.00The Genesis Invitational: T39, $82,000.00Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: T6, $310,500.00Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: 1, $4,000,000.00THE PLAYERS Championship: T30, $163,750.00Masters Tournament: CUT, $0.00RBC Heritage: T8, $580,000.00Truist Championship: T46, $53,600.00PGA Championship: CUT, $0.00The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T5, $800,000.00U.S. Open: T10, $486,031.00Travelers Championship: T2, $1,760,000.00The Open Championship: T10, $304,650.00