  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Russell Henley congratulates Scottie Scheffler on his Open Championship win, whilst appreciating the weather at Royal Portrush

Russell Henley congratulates Scottie Scheffler on his Open Championship win, whilst appreciating the weather at Royal Portrush

By Aheli Chakraborty
Published Jul 22, 2025 17:45 GMT
PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Russell Henley completed the 2025 Open Championship at nine under par, sharing 10th place with Bryson DeChambeau, Corey Conners and Brian Harman, eight strokes behind winner Scottie Scheffler.

Ad

Henley opened on Thursday (July 17) with a one‑over 72, turning in even‑par 36s on both nines. A second‑round 70 on Friday moved him to one under overall, as two birdies offset a bogey on each side of the card.

Russell Henley took to his official Instagram account and shared a picture of himself from Royal Portrush. In the caption, he wrote:

“A solid week in Portrush. Surprisingly great weather, a beautiful golf course, and some of the best scenery in the world. Congratulations to Scottie! He strikes the balance that many of us are trying to achieve out here. He is a great champion, but he knows his victory is already secure before he ever steps out on the course.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Saturday proved decisive. Henley posted a six‑under 65, the joint‑lowest score of the day. His front‑nine 33 included birdies at the 3rd, 7th and 8th holes, while a back‑nine 32 featured three more birdies and an eagle on the par‑5 12th, propelling him to seven under and into the top 15.

Starting Sunday two shots outside the top ten, the Georgia native closed with a three‑under 68. He recorded a 35 on the outward half and a bogey‑free 33 coming home, highlighted by birdies at the 11th and 16th.

Ad

Henley’s consistent play produced a 72‑70‑65‑68 scoreline for a 275 total on the par‑71 Dunluce Links. The result marked his second-best Open finish, secured valuable world‑ranking points and capped a season in which he logged top‑ten results in two of the four Majors.

How has Russell Henley's 2025 season been so far?

Russell Henley has had a consistent 2025 PGA Tour season, marked by strong finishes and a notable victory. He secured a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and recorded top-10 finishes at several high-profile events, including the U.S. Open, the RBC Heritage and the Travelers Championship.

Ad

Henley also placed inside the top five at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Memorial Tournament. Despite missing the cut at the Masters and PGA Championship, he accumulated substantial earnings across 14 events. His performance has kept him competitive in the FedExCup standings and positioned him among the season's most reliable players. Here is Russell Henley's 2025 season recap:

  • The Sentry: T30, $137,500.00
  • Sony Open in Hawaii: T10, $195,025.00
  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T5, $755,000.00
  • The Genesis Invitational: T39, $82,000.00
  • Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: T6, $310,500.00
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: 1, $4,000,000.00
  • THE PLAYERS Championship: T30, $163,750.00
  • Masters Tournament: CUT, $0.00
  • RBC Heritage: T8, $580,000.00
  • Truist Championship: T46, $53,600.00
  • PGA Championship: CUT, $0.00
  • The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T5, $800,000.00
  • U.S. Open: T10, $486,031.00
  • Travelers Championship: T2, $1,760,000.00
  • The Open Championship: T10, $304,650.00
About the author
Aheli Chakraborty

Aheli Chakraborty

Aheli is a golf writer

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications