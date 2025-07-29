‘Russell Henley’: Golf world votes for the 36YO to be paired alongside Scottie Scheffler for Ryder Cup

Fans across social media are showing strong support for Russell Henley to be paired with Scottie Scheffler at the 2025 Ryder Cup. An Instagram post by Ryder Cup USA on July 29 featured both Scheffler's and Henley's images, asking fans to comment who they would like to be paired with Scottie Scheffler at the Ryder Cup.The caption of the post read:&quot;We know Scottie is a lock, but who would you pair him with if you were The Captain? 🇺🇸#GoUSA&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGolf enthusiasts started voting in the comment section. One user wrote:Russ Henley🚌&quot;Another one wrote:&quot;Henley.&quot;Three more users favored Henley:&quot;Henley&quot;&quot;I want RUSSEL HENLEY.&quot;&quot;Henley&quot;One user commented on his opinion, writing:&quot;I think Keegan should play, and he should partner with Scottie.&quot;Image via Instagram- @rydercupusaImage via instagram-@rydercupusaHenley, 36, has moved into the top six of the U.S. Ryder Cup standings after a strong season on the PGA Tour. His biggest win came in March at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He chipped in for an eagle on the 16th hole to overtake Collin Morikawa and won the event by one stroke. That victory pushed him into the automatic qualification range for Team USA.Scottie Scheffler becomes first to qualify for Team USA as Ryder Cup countdown beginsWith just weeks to go before the automatic qualification window closes, the race to join Team USA for the 2025 Ryder Cup is heating up. The latest leaderboard was shared by Team USA on X, giving fans a closer look at who’s leading the points race for the event scheduled to begin on September 26 at Bethpage Black. Keegan Bradley will lead the American side in the highly anticipated clash, while Luke Donald returns as Team Europe’s captain.The latest Team USA standings show a 'Q' beside Scottie Scheffler’s name, confirming that the World No. 1 has officially locked in his spot. The rest of the players continue to chase valuable points to enter the top six, which secures an automatic qualification.Sharing the updated list, Ryder Cup Team USA wrote:“Only 3 weeks until the Top 6 are locked in. Check out the latest U.S. Team Rankings for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. 🏆🇺🇸…”Scottie Scheffler’s spot at the top comes as no surprise. The 28-year-old has already claimed four wins this season, including two major titles. That helped him build a massive lead of over 19,000 points ahead of second-placed Xander Schauffele. Alongside Scheffler and Schauffele, the automatic qualifiers are JJ Spaun, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English. Team USA captain Keegan Bradley, who’s in 10th place, will soon have to make some big decisions regarding his captain’s picks.