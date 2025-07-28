  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Ryder Cup
  • Ryder Cup team USA top 12 rankings after the 2025 3M Open Championship

Ryder Cup team USA top 12 rankings after the 2025 3M Open Championship

By Pravashis Biswas
Published Jul 28, 2025 16:56 GMT
Practice Rounds-2010 Ryder Cup - Source: Getty
Ryder Cup Team USA logo - Source: Getty

With months remaining ahead of the Ryder Cup, golfers are busy stacking up points for a spot in the automatic qualifying zone. Today, Team USA shared a post on X that reflected the latest top twelve in the rankings leaderboard.

Ad

The biennial men's golf competition is all set to begin on September 26 at Bethpage Black. As Keegan Bradley leads the American team, Luke Donald will be captaining Team Europe for the clash.

The latest Ryder Cup Team USA standings reflect a 'Q' next to Scottie Scheffler's name, suggesting that he has automatically qualified, and how the rest of the names stack up in the race to be a part of the eagerly awaited event. Take a look at the top 12 names:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  1. Scottie Scheffler — 32,420.33 (Q)
  2. Xander Schauffele — 13,383.85
  3. J.J. Spaun — 12,478.91
  4. Russell Henley — 11,623.82
  5. Bryson DeChambeau — 10,774.98
  6. Harris English — 10,385.65
  7. Justin Thomas — 10,208.09
  8. Collin Morikawa — 9,743.61
  9. Ben Griffin — 8,604.91
  10. Keegan Bradley — 8,038.50
  11. Maverick McNealy — 7,414.15
  12. Brian Harman — 7,007.99

The updated rankings were shared on X by Ryder Cup Team USA. Take a look at the post:

"Only 3 weeks until the Top 6 are locked in. Check out the latest U.S. Team Rankings for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. 🏆🇺🇸..."
Ad
Ad

Scottie Scheffler has earned four victories so far, two of which are major wins, which explains why he is leading the standings with a landslide margin. His nearest competitor, Xander Schauffele, is 19,036.48 points behind the World's Number one.

Apart from Scheffler and Schauffele, the Ryder Cup Team USA standings currently include JJ Spaun, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English in the top six automatic qualification zone.

Team USA Captain Keegan Bradley, who sits in the tenth spot, will soon make his picks. It's worth noting that recently, he has received some advice regarding picks.

Ad

Ryder Cup Team USA Captain's son chooses Scottie Scheffler as his pick

With three weeks in hand, Keegan Bradley will have to make his share of the hardest choices while assembling his squad for Bethpage Black. Before he does that, it looks like someone has a piece of advice for him.

Team USA Ryder Cup Captain's eldest son, Logan, recently advised him on team selection and seems excited for the event. In a recent video shared by the Ryder Cup USA team account on X, Keegan Bradley revealed that Logan wants Scottie Scheffler on Team USA.

Ad
"My oldest son, Logan, is starting to understand, he doesn't get fully how big this is, but he gets it. When he sees an American leading a tournament, he gets excited."
"He asked me the other day who my picks are going to be, and he said, you have to pick Scottie Scheffler, and I said, you've nailed that one, we will pick him."

Meanwhile, Bradley has a golden opportunity to be a part of history. If he decides to play, his name will be etched beside Arnold Palmer, who was a playing captain in 1963.

About the author
Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis Biswas

Twitter icon

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications