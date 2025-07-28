Ryder Cup team USA top 12 rankings after the 2025 3M Open Championship

With months remaining ahead of the Ryder Cup, golfers are busy stacking up points for a spot in the automatic qualifying zone. Today, Team USA shared a post on X that reflected the latest top twelve in the rankings leaderboard.The biennial men's golf competition is all set to begin on September 26 at Bethpage Black. As Keegan Bradley leads the American team, Luke Donald will be captaining Team Europe for the clash.The latest Ryder Cup Team USA standings reflect a 'Q' next to Scottie Scheffler's name, suggesting that he has automatically qualified, and how the rest of the names stack up in the race to be a part of the eagerly awaited event. Take a look at the top 12 names:Scottie Scheffler — 32,420.33 (Q)Xander Schauffele — 13,383.85J.J. Spaun — 12,478.91Russell Henley — 11,623.82Bryson DeChambeau — 10,774.98Harris English — 10,385.65Justin Thomas — 10,208.09Collin Morikawa — 9,743.61Ben Griffin — 8,604.91Keegan Bradley — 8,038.50Maverick McNealy — 7,414.15Brian Harman — 7,007.99The updated rankings were shared on X by Ryder Cup Team USA. Take a look at the post:&quot;Only 3 weeks until the Top 6 are locked in. Check out the latest U.S. Team Rankings for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. 🏆🇺🇸...&quot;Scottie Scheffler has earned four victories so far, two of which are major wins, which explains why he is leading the standings with a landslide margin. His nearest competitor, Xander Schauffele, is 19,036.48 points behind the World's Number one.Apart from Scheffler and Schauffele, the Ryder Cup Team USA standings currently include JJ Spaun, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English in the top six automatic qualification zone.Team USA Captain Keegan Bradley, who sits in the tenth spot, will soon make his picks. It's worth noting that recently, he has received some advice regarding picks.Ryder Cup Team USA Captain's son chooses Scottie Scheffler as his pickWith three weeks in hand, Keegan Bradley will have to make his share of the hardest choices while assembling his squad for Bethpage Black. Before he does that, it looks like someone has a piece of advice for him.Team USA Ryder Cup Captain's eldest son, Logan, recently advised him on team selection and seems excited for the event. In a recent video shared by the Ryder Cup USA team account on X, Keegan Bradley revealed that Logan wants Scottie Scheffler on Team USA.&quot;My oldest son, Logan, is starting to understand, he doesn't get fully how big this is, but he gets it. When he sees an American leading a tournament, he gets excited.&quot;&quot;He asked me the other day who my picks are going to be, and he said, you have to pick Scottie Scheffler, and I said, you've nailed that one, we will pick him.&quot;Meanwhile, Bradley has a golden opportunity to be a part of history. If he decides to play, his name will be etched beside Arnold Palmer, who was a playing captain in 1963.