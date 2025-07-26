Star analyst has bold 1-word response to Keegan Bradley's possible Ryder Cup playing captaincy discourse

The debate and discussions about Keegan Bradley being the playing captain at the Ryder Cup continue as the biennial tournament is approaching. The American golfer is appointed as the captain of the US team. He is enjoying an amazing season on the PGA Tour and could also be the player on the team.On Friday, a professor at Arizona State, Matt McCarthy, asked golf analyst Brandel Chamblee on his X (formerly Twitter) account if he were in Keegan Bradley’s shoes, would he choose to be a playing captain for the Ryder Cup. He wrote:&quot;@chambleebrandel Genuinely curious about your opinion: If you were Keegan Bradley, do you put yourself in as a player for Ryder Cup?&quot;The golf analyst replied to the professor by resharing the post with a one-word caption. He wrote:&quot;Yes.&quot;Keegan Bradley is currently ranked tenth in the automatic qualification list for the Ryder Cup. The top six after the BMW Championship will automatically enter the biennial tournament, while the team captain will select the remaining six.After the Open Championship, Scottie Scheffler leads the list, followed by Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English. Justin Thomas was in the top 6 before the Major, but English's runner-up finish last week helped him jump one spot, while the two-time Major winner slipped down to seventh place.Golf legend opens up about Keegan Bradley's possible playing captain role at Ryder CupGolf legend Sam Torrance opened up about Keegan Bradley possibly being the playing captain for the Ryder Cup 2025 in an interview with Lottoland. He was not in favor of the captain playing on the team and said that it would be &quot;100% chaos.&quot; He said (via Golf Magic):&quot;It's 100% chaos. I don't see it as even remotely possible to be a playing captain. I 100% think Keegan should be in the team. But you you can't be making decisions halfway around a round while you're playing. You have to remember, on Friday and Saturday at 12 noon, both days, you have to have your pairings in for the afternoon fourballs or foursomes, whichever they are.&quot; You can't possibly do that if you're in a match with five holes to go and you're 3up. 'All right, I'll put myself in, I'm playing', and then you lose four of the last five holes. You'd be thinking, 'oh no, what have we done there?' No, it's too important a role. He's a fabulous player, I think he's number seven in the world, he should be in the team,&quot; he added.Meanwhile, ahead of the Ryder Cup, Keegan Bradley has requested a rule change in the biennial tournament. Per the captaincy agreement, only the team captain is allowed to motivate and talk to the players during the game.However, as reported by the Telegraph, Bradley has asked for the change in the rule so that one of his vice captains can talk to the players. European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald has agreed to the change in the rule.