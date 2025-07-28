Ryder Cup team Europe top 12 rankings ahead of the 2025 Wyndham Championship

On July 28, 2025, Ryder Cup Europe revealed its updated European Points List just three days before the Wyndham Championship, which begins July 30 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. The new rankings confirm Rory McIlroy as the only player to have secured a place on Team Europe for the upcoming Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, scheduled for September 26–28, 2025.Ryder Cup captioned the post as:&quot;The latest Team Europe rankings are in✅📍Next stop: Wyndham Championship👀&quot;McIlroy leads the table with 3,440.78 points, placing him well above the rest of the field. A '(Q)' appears next to his name in the official release, confirming his automatic qualification.As per the current qualification system for the 2025 European Ryder Cup team, only the top six players on the combined Ryder Cup Points List will earn automatic qualification. The remaining six spots will be chosen by captain Luke Donald following the conclusion of the qualification period in late August 2025, after the Betfred British Masters.With McIlroy already qualified, attention now shifts to those ranked from second to 12th. Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, and Sepp Straka currently round out the top six. However, the gaps are tight. Rasmus Højgaard, in seventh, trails sixth place by fewer than 100 points. A strong finish at the Wyndham Championship could change the dynamics significantly. With that, let's look at the complete field for the upcoming Wyndham Championship.The full field of the 2025 Wyndham Championship exploredThe PGA Tour now moves to Greensboro, North Carolina, for the Wyndham Championship, which runs from Thursday, July 30, to Sunday, August 3, at Sedgefield Country Club. This is the final event before the FedEx Cup Playoffs begin, making it a crucial week for many players.With playoff spots on the line, several big names are teeing it up, hoping to make one last push. Twenty-one of the top 50 players in the world are set to compete. Keegan Bradley, currently ranked No. 8, leads the field. Other familiar faces like Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre, and Ben Griffin will also be in action at the Wyndham Championship. Here's a look at the field for the 2025 Wyndham Championship:Keegan BradleyHideki MatsuyamaRobert MacIntyreBen GriffinSungjae ImAndrew NovakRyan FoxAaron RaiMax GreysermanAkshay BhatiaMatt FitzpatrickThomas DetryAdam ScottLucas GloverCameron YoungJ.T. PostonTony FinauDenny McCarthyRyan GerardJordan SpiethSahith TheegalaByeong Hun AnNico EchavarriaMatt McCartyMichael KimBud CauleyBrian CampbellMackenzie HughesTom KimStephan JaegerSi Woo KimChristiaan BezuidenhoutDavis RileyDavis ThompsonKevin YuJacob BridgemanChris KirkSam StevensHarry HallErik van RooyenRasmus HøjgaardJoe HighsmithMatti SchmidAustin EckroatNicolai HøjgaardThriston LawrenceNick DunlapJake KnappCam DavisEric ColeAlex NorenMax McGreevyMatt WallaceKurt KitayamaMatthieu PavonKeith MitchellThorbjørn OlesenRickie FowlerRyo HisatsuneEmiliano GrilloBeau HosslerMax HomaPatrick RodgersGary WoodlandMichael ThorbjornsenVictor PerezTaylor MooreRico HoeyJesper SvenssonMark HubbardVince WhaleyPatrick FishburnLee HodgesWilliam MouwNiklas NorgaardAlex SmalleyKevin RoySami ValimakiKarl VilipsPierceson CoodyDoug GhimAndrew PutnamJustin LowerLuke ClantonMatt KucharAdam HadwinMatteo ManasseroAntoine RoznerGarrick HiggoSeamus PowerCarson YoungDavid LipskyHarry HiggsChan KimJackson SuberChandler PhillipsJoel DahmenSteven FiskPatton KizzireSam RyderAdam SchenkPaul PetersonIsaiah SalindaHenrik NorlanderTakumi KanayaMac MeissnerZach JohnsonKris VenturaDavid SkinnsBen KohlesDanny WalkerBen SilvermanBrice GarnettLuke ListRicky CastilloQuade CumminsFrankie Capan IIIPeter MalnatiNate LashleyAdam SvenssonChad RameyRafael CamposGreyson SiggWill GordonThomas RosenmuellerTaylor DicksonJohn PakWill ChandlerLanto GriffinZac BlairBrandt SnedekerCamilo VillegasNick HardyCristobal Del SolarNoah GoodwinTrey MullinaxTrevor ConeWebb SimpsonChesson HadleyKaito OnishiPhilip KnowlesMatthew RiedelKevin VeloJackson KoivunAaron BaddeleyKevin KisnerRyan PalmerPreston ColeDavid FordJim HermanGordon SargentAaron Wise