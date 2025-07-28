  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Ryder Cup team Europe top 12 rankings ahead of the 2025 Wyndham Championship

Ryder Cup team Europe top 12 rankings ahead of the 2025 Wyndham Championship

By Rinal Chavda
Published Jul 28, 2025 16:03 GMT
PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn

On July 28, 2025, Ryder Cup Europe revealed its updated European Points List just three days before the Wyndham Championship, which begins July 30 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. The new rankings confirm Rory McIlroy as the only player to have secured a place on Team Europe for the upcoming Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, scheduled for September 26–28, 2025.

Ad

Ryder Cup captioned the post as:

"The latest Team Europe rankings are in✅
📍Next stop: Wyndham Championship👀"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

McIlroy leads the table with 3,440.78 points, placing him well above the rest of the field. A '(Q)' appears next to his name in the official release, confirming his automatic qualification.

As per the current qualification system for the 2025 European Ryder Cup team, only the top six players on the combined Ryder Cup Points List will earn automatic qualification. The remaining six spots will be chosen by captain Luke Donald following the conclusion of the qualification period in late August 2025, after the Betfred British Masters.

Ad

With McIlroy already qualified, attention now shifts to those ranked from second to 12th. Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, and Sepp Straka currently round out the top six. However, the gaps are tight.

Rasmus Højgaard, in seventh, trails sixth place by fewer than 100 points. A strong finish at the Wyndham Championship could change the dynamics significantly. With that, let's look at the complete field for the upcoming Wyndham Championship.

Ad

The full field of the 2025 Wyndham Championship explored

The PGA Tour now moves to Greensboro, North Carolina, for the Wyndham Championship, which runs from Thursday, July 30, to Sunday, August 3, at Sedgefield Country Club. This is the final event before the FedEx Cup Playoffs begin, making it a crucial week for many players.

With playoff spots on the line, several big names are teeing it up, hoping to make one last push. Twenty-one of the top 50 players in the world are set to compete. Keegan Bradley, currently ranked No. 8, leads the field. Other familiar faces like Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre, and Ben Griffin will also be in action at the Wyndham Championship. Here's a look at the field for the 2025 Wyndham Championship:

  • Keegan Bradley
  • Hideki Matsuyama
  • Robert MacIntyre
  • Ben Griffin
  • Sungjae Im
  • Andrew Novak
  • Ryan Fox
  • Aaron Rai
  • Max Greyserman
  • Akshay Bhatia
  • Matt Fitzpatrick
  • Thomas Detry
  • Adam Scott
  • Lucas Glover
  • Cameron Young
  • J.T. Poston
  • Tony Finau
  • Denny McCarthy
  • Ryan Gerard
  • Jordan Spieth
  • Sahith Theegala
  • Byeong Hun An
  • Nico Echavarria
  • Matt McCarty
  • Michael Kim
  • Bud Cauley
  • Brian Campbell
  • Mackenzie Hughes
  • Tom Kim
  • Stephan Jaeger
  • Si Woo Kim
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • Davis Riley
  • Davis Thompson
  • Kevin Yu
  • Jacob Bridgeman
  • Chris Kirk
  • Sam Stevens
  • Harry Hall
  • Erik van Rooyen
  • Rasmus Højgaard
  • Joe Highsmith
  • Matti Schmid
  • Austin Eckroat
  • Nicolai Højgaard
  • Thriston Lawrence
  • Nick Dunlap
  • Jake Knapp
  • Cam Davis
  • Eric Cole
  • Alex Noren
  • Max McGreevy
  • Matt Wallace
  • Kurt Kitayama
  • Matthieu Pavon
  • Keith Mitchell
  • Thorbjørn Olesen
  • Rickie Fowler
  • Ryo Hisatsune
  • Emiliano Grillo
  • Beau Hossler
  • Max Homa
  • Patrick Rodgers
  • Gary Woodland
  • Michael Thorbjornsen
  • Victor Perez
  • Taylor Moore
  • Rico Hoey
  • Jesper Svensson
  • Mark Hubbard
  • Vince Whaley
  • Patrick Fishburn
  • Lee Hodges
  • William Mouw
  • Niklas Norgaard
  • Alex Smalley
  • Kevin Roy
  • Sami Valimaki
  • Karl Vilips
  • Pierceson Coody
  • Doug Ghim
  • Andrew Putnam
  • Justin Lower
  • Luke Clanton
  • Matt Kuchar
  • Adam Hadwin
  • Matteo Manassero
  • Antoine Rozner
  • Garrick Higgo
  • Seamus Power
  • Carson Young
  • David Lipsky
  • Harry Higgs
  • Chan Kim
  • Jackson Suber
  • Chandler Phillips
  • Joel Dahmen
  • Steven Fisk
  • Patton Kizzire
  • Sam Ryder
  • Adam Schenk
  • Paul Peterson
  • Isaiah Salinda
  • Henrik Norlander
  • Takumi Kanaya
  • Mac Meissner
  • Zach Johnson
  • Kris Ventura
  • David Skinns
  • Ben Kohles
  • Danny Walker
  • Ben Silverman
  • Brice Garnett
  • Luke List
  • Ricky Castillo
  • Quade Cummins
  • Frankie Capan III
  • Peter Malnati
  • Nate Lashley
  • Adam Svensson
  • Chad Ramey
  • Rafael Campos
  • Greyson Sigg
  • Will Gordon
  • Thomas Rosenmueller
  • Taylor Dickson
  • John Pak
  • Will Chandler
  • Lanto Griffin
  • Zac Blair
  • Brandt Snedeker
  • Camilo Villegas
  • Nick Hardy
  • Cristobal Del Solar
  • Noah Goodwin
  • Trey Mullinax
  • Trevor Cone
  • Webb Simpson
  • Chesson Hadley
  • Kaito Onishi
  • Philip Knowles
  • Matthew Riedel
  • Kevin Velo
  • Jackson Koivun
  • Aaron Baddeley
  • Kevin Kisner
  • Ryan Palmer
  • Preston Cole
  • David Ford
  • Jim Herman
  • Gordon Sargent
  • Aaron Wise
About the author
Rinal Chavda

Rinal Chavda

Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working.

Know More
Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications