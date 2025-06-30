Russell Henley overtakes Bryson DeChambeau as the race to the Ryder Cup gets intense

Bryson DeChambeau is pushed below in the automatic qualification zone after Russell Henley’s rise in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings, intensifying the race for Bethpage Black this September.

As of June 30, 2025, Henley holds fourth place on the U.S. points list with 11,166.85, just behind J.J. Spaun (12,271.85), Xander Schauffele (12,472.70), and Scottie Scheffler (27,536.93). DeChambeau dropped to fifth (10,318.00), followed by Justin Thomas (9,997.69), pushing Collin Morikawa, formerly in the top six, into seventh place.

Henley’s victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March earned him 4,000 Ryder Cup points and propelled him into the top six. At the Travelers Championship, a 14-under performance and a tie for second alongside Tommy Fleetwood added points that elevated him above Bryson DeChambeau.

Bryson DeChambeau fell behind due to the lower weight of his earnings compared to Henley’s performances in recent events. With the first six spots securing automatic qualification after the BMW Championship on August 17, every tournament result is now important.

As it stands, the top automatic qualifiers after the BMW Championship will be Scheffler, Schauffele, Spaun, Henley, DeChambeau, and Thomas. Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Bradley, Harris English, Maverick McNealy, and Brian Harman are on the bubble, battling for the six discretionary spots.

Keegan Bradley’s recent Travelers title pushed him to ninth in the Ryder Cup standings with 7,881.22 points and seventh in the world rankings. With that, Bryson DeChambeau recently talked about Bradley's leadership role at the upcoming Ryder Cup.

Bryson DeChambeau backs Keegan Bradley as Ryder Cup Captain after Travelers Championship

Bryson DeChambeau has supported Keegan Bradley, taking on a dual role as both captain and player at the upcoming Ryder Cup. DeChambeau believes Bradley deserves a spot on the team. DeChambeau shared his thoughts during the pre-event press conference at Maridoe Golf Club.

When asked whether Bradley should consider adding himself as a player, Bryson DeChambeau shared his opinion.

“I personally think given how he’s played, I could confidently say he should be a part of the team for sure,” DeChambeau said during the pre-event press conference at LIV Golf Dallas.

Bradley recently captured the Travelers Championship title on Sunday, June 22, outlasting a star-studded field that included World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy.

Speaking to Golf Channel after his Travelers win, Bradley admitted the idea of playing wasn’t something he seriously considered until now.

“I want to put my team in the best position to win, and if we get down to it and me playing is how that’s gonna be… I can’t even… I can barely talk. I don’t know what to say. I will play if I feel like it’ll help the team,” Bradley said.

As the Ryder Cup draws closer, the debate over whether Bradley should lead from the sidelines or the fairways continues to grow.

