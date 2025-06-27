Bryson DeChambeau offers honest take on US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley potentially taking a playing role

Keegan Bradley has received Bryson DeChambeau's backing amid increasing talks of the US Ryder Cup captain's potential role as a player in the upcoming event. The two-time major champion recently stated that Bradley deserved to be on the team as a player, considering how he has performed.

DeChambeau is returning to action this week at LIV Golf Dallas, which will take place from Friday, June 27, to Sunday, June 29, at Maridoe Golf Club. This will be his first start since the US Open disappointment.

On Thursday, June 26, during the pre-event press conference at LIV Golf Dallas, Bryson DeChambeau was asked for his opinion on having Keegan Bradley as a player on the team.

"I personally think given how he's played, I could confidently say he should be a part of the team for sure," he said.

For the uninitiated, Bradley claimed the Travelers Championship on Sunday, June 22, in a field that featured top stars like Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy. Notably, this was his second win since being announced as the US Ryder Cup captain.

When asked about the chances of taking up the role of a playing captain, Bradley stated that he wasn’t thinking about it earlier. However, he added that things have definitely changed after his latest win.

"I want to put my team in the best position to win, and if we get down to it and me playing is how that’s gonna be... I can't even... I can barely talk. I don’t know what to say. I will play if I feel like it’ll help the team," he told Golf Channel.

Can Bryson DeChambeau qualify for Keegan Bradley's US Ryder Cup squad?

During the Ryder Cup 2023, Brooks Koepka made it to the US squad after being picked by then-captain Zach Johnson. This clarified that LIV Golf professionals weren't out of the picture for the biennial event and could be picked if they deserved the chance.

This year, Bryson DeChambeau has made his case with incredible form in majors since 2024. Over the last seven majors, he has registered five top-10s, including two runner-up finishes and a US Open win last year. As per the US Ryder Cup standings, he is ranked fifth and has high chances of earning automatic qualification.

Here's a look at the latest US Ryder Cup standings (as of June 26):

Scottie Scheffler – 27,536.93 Xander Schauffele – 12,472.70 J.J. Spaun – 12,271.85 Russell Henley – 11,166.85 Bryson DeChambeau – 10,318.00 Justin Thomas – 9,997.69 Collin Morikawa – 9,482.01 Ben Griffin – 8,432.91 Keegan Bradley – 7,845.22 Harris English – 7,666.53 Maverick McNealy – 7,126.46 Brian Harman – 6,521.26

