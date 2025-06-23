  • home icon
  "This definitely changes things" – Keegan Bradley hints at playing role in Ryder Cup after Travelers Championship win

"This definitely changes things" – Keegan Bradley hints at playing role in Ryder Cup after Travelers Championship win

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jun 23, 2025 03:47 GMT
Travelers Championship - Final Round - Source: Getty
US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley wins the Travelers Championship (Image Source: Getty)

Following his thrilling win at the Travelers Championship 2025, Keegan Bradley has hinted that he might take up a playing role in the Ryder Cup later this year. The U.S. captain stated that the win had changed things, as he was certain he wouldn’t play if he didn’t win.

On Sunday, June 22, Keegan Bradley fired a 2-under 68 in the final round to claim the Travelers Championship 2025. He aggregated at 15-under to post a one-shot win over Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley.

While speaking to the Golf Channel after his win, Bradley spoke about his chances of playing at the Ryder Cup 2025.

"We'll see," he said. "This definitely changes things. I definitely wasn't going to play if I didn't win. And you know, I want to put my team in the best position to win, and if it comes down to it and me playing is how that’s going to happen. I can't even... I can barely talk. I don’t know what to say. I will play if I feel like it’ll help the team."
The Ryder Cup 2025 is scheduled to take place from September 23 to 28 at Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York.

How much did Keegan Bradley move in the US Ryder Cup rankings following his Travelers Championship win?

The Travelers Championship 2025 win has helped Keegan Bradley jump inside the top 10 of the US Ryder Cup standings. Prior to this week, he was 17th in the rankings, but this week's triumph helped him jump eight spots up to ninth place.

As of Sunday, June 22, Scottie Scheffler is currently at the top, followed by Xander Schauffele. J.J. Spaun, who won the US Open, is now third in the rankings, followed by Russell Henley.

Here's a look at the US Ryder Cup team standings:

  • 1: Scottie Scheffler – 27,536.93
  • 2: Xander Schauffele – 12,472.70
  • 3: J.J. Spaun – 12,271.85
  • 4: Russell Henley – 11,166.85
  • 5: Bryson DeChambeau – 10,318.00
  • 6: Justin Thomas – 9,997.69
  • 7: Collin Morikawa – 9,482.01
  • 8: Ben Griffin – 8,432.91
  • 9: Keegan Bradley – 7,845.22
  • 10: Harris English – 7,666.53
  • 11: Maverick McNealy – 7,126.46
  • 12: Brian Harman – 6,521.26
  • 13: Andrew Novak – 6,346.28
  • 14: Patrick Cantlay – 6,010.83
  • 15: Sam Burns – 5,508.75
  • 16: Tom Hoge – 4,392.10
  • 17: Cameron Young – 4,386.55
  • 18: Daniel Berger – 4,308.82
  • 19: Tony Finau – 4,160.51
  • 20: Lucas Glover – 4,155.63
  • 21: Denny McCarthy – 3,815.97
  • 22: Wyndham Clark – 3,698.49
  • 23: Akshay Bhatia – 3,502.92
  • 24: Michael Kim – 3,462.99
  • 25: Jordan Spieth – 3,447.75
