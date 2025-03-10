Russell Henley reveals unique reason for giving up playing guitar after his Arnold Palmer Invitational win

Russell Henley produced a dramatic come-from-behind victory at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, securing his first PGA title. While his performance on the course made the headlines, Henley also opened up about an unexpected reason for stepping away from playing guitar.

The Georgia native, who grew up in Macon, had a strong connection to music, particularly with the legacy of the Allman Brothers band. When Henley was asked if the city's deep musical roots influenced his playing in the post-match interview, he replied (via ASAP Sports):

"Oh, influence my guitar playing. Maybe. I always played a lot of guitar or watched my best friend, who is in a band, play, and I just kind of watched them. They were definitely educated on the Allman Brothers and the history of music in Macon, Georgia. And it's pretty cool that the Allman Brothers are from Macon, so I'm always bragging about that," Henley said.

However, when asked if any skills from playing the guitar translated into his golf game, Henley admitted he doesn't play much anymore.

"I don't play much guitar anymore. I do a lot of, I change a lot of diapers and stuff. Yeah, I don't think about it too much. I think that was kind of a long time ago when I played a lot of guitar," Henley said.

Though his guitar days may be behind him, Russell Henley's golf game is at its peak. Let's look closely at his performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Russell Henley's performance at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational

PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Russell Henley showcased his strategic prowess, leading to a remarkable victory at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida. He tied for the first round with a par followed a 4-under par 68. Heading into the third round, Henley carded a 5-under-par 67, increasing his score to 9-under-par 207, placing him just one stroke behind the leader, Collin Morikawa.

However, in the final round, Henley posted a 2-under-par 70, totaling 11-under-par for the tournament. He encountered challenges on the par-5s, resulting in bogeys, but he delivered a key birdie on hole 14 that narrowed the gap with leader Collin Morikawa. On hole 16, Henley found the thick rough to the right of the green with his second shot, leaving an awkward chip. He executed the chip perfectly, and the ball hit the flagstick and dropped for the eagle, giving him the lead for the first time all day.

With that, Henley's 11-under-par 277 edged out Morikawa by just one stroke. This victory earned him $4 million and 700 FedExCup points. Not only that, Henley was also propelled into the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking after this win.

