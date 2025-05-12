Ryan Fox jumps 48 world ranking spots after Myrtle Beach Classic triumph, breaks into top 75

Ryan Fox made a big jump in the Official World Golf Ranking after winning the Myrtle Beach Classic. The Kiwi golfer won his maiden PGA Tour event on May 11. He defeated Harry Higgs and MacKenzie Hughes in a playoff to win the event.

With that, Fox jumped from 119th to 71st in the OWGR. He was ranked 87th ahead of his 2025 campaign on the DP World Tour at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and settled in T10 place in the event but slipped down two spots in the ranking to 89.

He had some tough times earlier this year on the PGA Tour and missed the cut in a few tournaments. His ranking slipped down to 119 ahead of the Myrtle Beach Classic, but a victory helped him get back in the top 75. However, his best world ranking is 23rd.

Scottie Scheffler is currently ranked one in the OWGR, while Rory McIlroy is in second place. Last week, the PGA Tour players also played in the signature event, the Truist Championship, where Sepp Straka registered a win and made it into the top 10 in the OWGR (9th).

Here are the top 20 OWGR rankings:

1. Scottie Scheffler: 14.5932

2. Rory McIlroy: 11.3530

3. Xander Schauffele: 7.6133

4. Collin Morikawa: 6.2738

5. Justin Thomas: 6.2458

6. Ludvig Åberg: 5.3369

7. Hideki Matsuyama: 5.0604

8. Russell Henley: 4.7336

9. Sepp Straka: 4.6270

10. Shane Lowry: 4.0479

11. Viktor Hovland: 4.0248

12. Maverick McNealy: 3.9938

13. Tommy Fleetwood: 3.7826

14. Patrick Cantlay: 3.6706

15. Bryson DeChambeau: 3.4591

16. Justin Rose: 3.3606

17. Wyndham Clark: 3.2569

18. Sungjae Im: 3.2324

19. Keegan Bradley: 3.1966

20. Tyrrell Hatton: 3.1673

Ryan Fox reflects on his maiden PGA Tour win

Since turning pro in 2012, Ryan Fox has achieved quite a success on the DP World Tour. He won four tournaments on the European Tour, and finally, in 2025, he won his maiden PGA Tour event.

Following the win at the Myrtle Beach Classic, the Kiwi golfer talked about his victory and said (via ASAP Sports):

"Very rewarding. I haven't transitioned probably as well as I would have liked over to the PGA TOUR. It was a tough year last year. I managed to just keep my card. It's been a scratchy start this year as well.

"I always deep down felt like I could compete with the guys out here. Just haven't been able to put it together. I was very happy to do it this week and give myself a chance on Sunday was nice again. I've been in that position a bunch of times over on DP. It's an uncomfortable feeling, but it's also a good feeling. You know that's where you want to be," he added.

This season on the PGA Tour, Ryan Fox had played in a total of 11 events and made the cut in seven. He struggled with his game and prior to the victory at the Myrtle Beach Classic, he played at the CJ Bryson Nelson and settled in T60, and prior to that missed the cut at The Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

