After four consecutive days of intense golf at the Wentworth Club, Surrey, it was the Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox who secured a victory at the BMW PGA Championship. On Sunday, September 17, he scored a blistering round of 5 under 67 to defeat tied runner-ups Tyrrell Hatton and Aaron Rai by a margin of one stroke to win his first-ever Rolex Series title.

The DP World Tour shared the victory moment video of the New Zealand golfer on X, formerly Twitter. On the last hole of the event, he was tied in the top spot with Hatton with a score of -17. After that, Fox shot a winning birdie and waved his hand in celebration.

Fans were in awe of the Kiwi golfer's stellar performance on Sunday at the BMW PGA Championship. One of them wrote that Ryan Fox was all ready to be a breakout star and he just loved his game.

Despite starting off with a bogey in the first three holes, Fox bounced back in his last 15 holes. He shot eight birdies and seven par shots to complete his round with a score of 5 under 67 to win the BMW PGA Championship at the Wentworth Club, Surrey.

"Unbelievable last 15holes"

Analyzing Ryan Fox's performance at the BMW PGA Championship 2023

The 36-year-old Kiwi golfer had a wonderful performance at the Wentworth Club, Surrey. He started off with a decent 3 under 69 in the first round. His scorecard included five birdies and two bogeys.

Later on, Ryan Fox shot a round of 4 under 68 on Friday. He started off with two consecutive par scores in the first two holes and followed it with a bogey on the third. By the end of the day, he had shot five birdies on 4th, 5th, 13th, 15th, and 17th hole respectively.

His performance was even better on Saturday. The Kiwi golfer's third round had two incredible eagles on 4th and 12th holes. Although he had a double bogey on the fifth hole, Fox managed to get over that low and carded five birdies to end his day with a score of 6 under 66.

In the fourth and final round of the BMW PGA Championship, Ryan Fox was lethal since the fourth hole. He shot another two consecutive par shots in the first two holes and followed it with a bogey on the fourth. However, he didn't card a single bogey in the next 15 holes and won his fourth DP World Tour title.

The victory at the Wentworth Club, Surrey fetched the Kiwi golfer a whopping paycheck of $1,530,000.