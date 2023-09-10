Where is the 2023 BMW PGA Championship being held? All you need to know about the Wentworth Club

The 2023 BMW PGA Championship is slated to begin on September 14 and last for four days, with the final round taking place on September 17. The competition will take place at Surrey's Wentworth Club-West Course. Since 1984, the course has been organising the event.
On the southwestern outskirts of London, in Virginia Water, Surrey lies a privately owned golf course called The Westworth Club. The club's length is 7,284 yards, and it was established in 1922. It has East and West courses. While the Eastern golf course was made in 1924, the Western course was built in 1926.
Harry Colt was the designer of both courses. Ernie Els resigned from the West course from 2005 to 2017. The distances between the East and West courses are 6,201 and 7,284 yards, respectively.
Here is the scorecard for the Westworth Club-Western Golf Course:
Hole 1
- Metres: 432
- Yards: 473
- Par: 4
Hole 2
- Metres: 141
- Yards: 154
- Par: 3
Hole 3
- Metres: 425
- Yards: 465
- Par: 4
Hole 4
- Metres: 505
- Yards: 552
- Par: 5
Hole 5
- Metres: 194
- Yards: 203
- Par: 3
Hole 6
- Metres: 382
- Yards: 418
- Par: 4
Hole 7
- Metres: 362
- Yards: 396
- Par: 4
Hole 8
- Metres: 367
- Yards: 391
- Par: 4
Hole 9
- Metres: 410
- Yards: 449
- Par: 4
Hole 10
- Metres: 168
- Yards: 184
- Par: 3
Hole 11
- Metres: 380
- Yards: 416
- Par: 4
Hole 12
- Metres: 486
- Yards: 531
- Par: 5
Hole 13
- Metres: 430
- Yards: 470
- Par: 4
Hole 14
- Metres: 164
- Yards: 179
- Par: 3
Hole 15
- Metres: 436
- Yards: 489
- Par: 4
Hole 16
- Metres: 350
- Yards: 383
- Par: 4
Hole 17
- Metres: 558
- Yards: 610
- Par: 5
Hole 18
- Metres: 492
- Yards: 521
- Par: 5
BMW PGA Championship venues over the years
Here are the venues of the BMW PGA Championship over the years:
68th 2022 Shane Lowry
- Venue: Wentworth Club
67th 2021 Billy Horschel
- Venue: Wentworth Club
66th 2020 Tyrrell Hatton
- Venue: Wentworth Club
65th 2019 Danny Willett
- Venue: Wentworth Club
64th 2018 Francesco Molinari
- Venue: Wentworth Club
63rd 2017 Alex Norén
- Venue: Wentworth Club
62nd 2016 Chris Wood
- Venue: Wentworth Club
61st 2015 An Byeong-hun
- Venue: Wentworth Club
60th 2014 Rory McIlroy
- Venue: Wentworth Club
59th 2013 Matteo Manassero
- Venue: Wentworth Club
58th 2012 Luke Donald
- Venue: Wentworth Club
57th 2011 Luke Donald
- Venue: Wentworth Club
56th 2010 Simon Khan
- Venue: Wentworth Club
55th 2009 Paul Casey
- Venue: Wentworth Club
54th 2008 Miguel Ángel Jiménez
- Venue: Wentworth Club
53rd 2007 Anders Hansen
- Venue: Wentworth Club
BMW Championship
52nd 2006 David Howell
- Venue: Wentworth Club
51st 2005 Ángel Cabrera
- Venue: Wentworth Club
Volvo PGA Championship
50th 2004 Scott Drummond
- Venue: Wentworth Club
49th 2003 Ignacio Garrido
- Venue: Wentworth Club
48th 2002 Anders Hansen
- Venue: Wentworth Club
47th 2001 Andrew Oldcorn
- Venue: Wentworth Club
46th 2000 Colin Montgomerie
- Venue: Wentworth Club
45th 1999 Colin Montgomerie
Venue: Wentworth Club
44th 1998 Colin Montgomerie
- Venue: Wentworth Club
43rd 1997 Ian Woosnam
- Venue: Wentworth Club
42nd 1996 Costantino Rocca
- Venue: Wentworth Club
41st 1995 Bernhard Langer
- Venue: Wentworth Club
40th 1994 José María Olazábal
- Venue: Wentworth Club
39th 1993 Bernhard Langer
- Venue: Wentworth Club
38th 1992 Tony Johnstone
- Venue: Wentworth Club
37th 1991 Seve Ballesteros
- Venue: Wentworth Club
36th 1990 Mike Harwood
- Venue: Wentworth Club
35th 1989 Nick Faldo
- Venue: Wentworth Club
34th 1988 Ian Woosnam
- Venue: Wentworth Club
Whyte & Mackay PGA Championship
33rd 1987 Bernhard Langer
- Venue: Wentworth Club
32nd 1986 Rodger Davis
- Venue: Wentworth Club
31st 1985 Paul Way
- Venue: Wentworth Club
Sun Alliance PGA Championship
29th 1983 Seve Ballesteros
- Venue: Royal St George's
28th 1982 Tony Jacklin
- Venue: Hillside
27th 1981 Nick Faldo
- Venue: Ganton
26th 1980 Nick Faldo
- Venue: Royal St George's
Colgate PGA Championship
25th 1979 Vicente Fernández
- Venue: St Andrews Links
24th 1978 Nick Faldo
- Venue: Royal Birkdale
Penfold PGA Championship
23rd 1977 Manuel Piñero
- Venue: Royal St George's
22nd 1976 Neil Coles
- Venue: Royal St George's
21st 1975 Arnold Palmer
- Venue: Royal St George's
Viyella PGA Championship
20th 1974 Maurice Bembridge
- Venue: Wentworth Club
19th 1973 Peter Oosterhuis
- Venue: Wentworth Club
18th 1972 Tony Jacklin
- Venue: Wentworth Club
Schweppes PGA Championship
1970–71: No tournament
17th 1969 Bernard Gallacher
- Venue: Ashburnham
15th 1968 David Talbot
- Venue: Dunbar
13th 1967 Malcolm Gregson
- Venue: Hunstanton
Piccadilly PGA Close Championship
16th 1968 Peter Townsend
- Venue: Royal Mid-Surrey
PGA Close Championship
14th 1967 Brian Huggett
- Venue: Thorndon Park
Schweppes PGA Close Championship
12th 1966 Guy Wolstenholme
- Venue: Saunton
11th 1965 Peter Alliss
- Venue: Prince's
10th 1964 Tony Grubb
- Venue: Western Gailes
9th 1963 Peter Butler
- Venue: Royal Birkdale
8th 1962 Peter Alliss
- Venue: Sutton Coldfield
7th 1961 Brian Bamford
- Venue: Royal Mid-Surrey
PGA Close Championship
6th 1960 Arnold Stickley
- Venue: Coventry
5th 1959 Dai Rees
- Venue: Ashburnham
4th 1958 Harry Bradshaw
- Venue: Maesdu
3rd 1957 Peter Alliss
- Venue: Maesdu
2nd 1956 Charlie Ward
- Venue: Maesdu
1st 1955 Ken Bousfield
- Venue: Harrogate (Starbeck)