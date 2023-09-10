Golf
Where is the 2023 BMW PGA Championship being held? All you need to know about the Wentworth Club

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Sep 10, 2023 10:46 GMT
BMW PGA Championship - Day Four
BMW PGA Championship (Image via Warren Little/Getty Images)

The 2023 BMW PGA Championship is slated to begin on September 14 and last for four days, with the final round taking place on September 17. The competition will take place at Surrey's Wentworth Club-West Course. Since 1984, the course has been organising the event.

On the southwestern outskirts of London, in Virginia Water, Surrey lies a privately owned golf course called The Westworth Club. The club's length is 7,284 yards, and it was established in 1922. It has East and West courses. While the Eastern golf course was made in 1924, the Western course was built in 1926.

Harry Colt was the designer of both courses. Ernie Els resigned from the West course from 2005 to 2017. The distances between the East and West courses are 6,201 and 7,284 yards, respectively.

Here is the scorecard for the Westworth Club-Western Golf Course:

Hole 1

  • Metres: 432
  • Yards: 473
  • Par: 4

Hole 2

  • Metres: 141
  • Yards: 154
  • Par: 3

Hole 3

  • Metres: 425
  • Yards: 465
  • Par: 4

Hole 4

  • Metres: 505
  • Yards: 552
  • Par: 5

Hole 5

  • Metres: 194
  • Yards: 203
  • Par: 3

Hole 6

  • Metres: 382
  • Yards: 418
  • Par: 4

Hole 7

  • Metres: 362
  • Yards: 396
  • Par: 4

Hole 8

  • Metres: 367
  • Yards: 391
  • Par: 4

Hole 9

  • Metres: 410
  • Yards: 449
  • Par: 4

Hole 10

  • Metres: 168
  • Yards: 184
  • Par: 3

Hole 11

  • Metres: 380
  • Yards: 416
  • Par: 4

Hole 12

  • Metres: 486
  • Yards: 531
  • Par: 5

Hole 13

  • Metres: 430
  • Yards: 470
  • Par: 4

Hole 14

  • Metres: 164
  • Yards: 179
  • Par: 3

Hole 15

  • Metres: 436
  • Yards: 489
  • Par: 4

Hole 16

  • Metres: 350
  • Yards: 383
  • Par: 4

Hole 17

  • Metres: 558
  • Yards: 610
  • Par: 5

Hole 18

  • Metres: 492
  • Yards: 521
  • Par: 5

BMW PGA Championship venues over the years

Here are the venues of the BMW PGA Championship over the years:

68th 2022 Shane Lowry

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

67th 2021 Billy Horschel

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

66th 2020 Tyrrell Hatton

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

65th 2019 Danny Willett

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

64th 2018 Francesco Molinari

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

63rd 2017 Alex Norén

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

62nd 2016 Chris Wood

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

61st 2015 An Byeong-hun

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

60th 2014 Rory McIlroy

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

59th 2013 Matteo Manassero

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

58th 2012 Luke Donald

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

57th 2011 Luke Donald

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

56th 2010 Simon Khan

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

55th 2009 Paul Casey

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

54th 2008 Miguel Ángel Jiménez

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

53rd 2007 Anders Hansen

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

BMW Championship

52nd 2006 David Howell

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

51st 2005 Ángel Cabrera

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

Volvo PGA Championship

50th 2004 Scott Drummond

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

49th 2003 Ignacio Garrido

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

48th 2002 Anders Hansen

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

47th 2001 Andrew Oldcorn

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

46th 2000 Colin Montgomerie

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

45th 1999 Colin Montgomerie

Venue: Wentworth Club

44th 1998 Colin Montgomerie

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

43rd 1997 Ian Woosnam

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

42nd 1996 Costantino Rocca

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

41st 1995 Bernhard Langer

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

40th 1994 José María Olazábal

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

39th 1993 Bernhard Langer

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

38th 1992 Tony Johnstone

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

37th 1991 Seve Ballesteros

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

36th 1990 Mike Harwood

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

35th 1989 Nick Faldo

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

34th 1988 Ian Woosnam

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

Whyte & Mackay PGA Championship

33rd 1987 Bernhard Langer

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

32nd 1986 Rodger Davis

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

31st 1985 Paul Way

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

Sun Alliance PGA Championship

29th 1983 Seve Ballesteros

  • Venue: Royal St George's

28th 1982 Tony Jacklin

  • Venue: Hillside

27th 1981 Nick Faldo

  • Venue: Ganton

26th 1980 Nick Faldo

  • Venue: Royal St George's

Colgate PGA Championship

25th 1979 Vicente Fernández

  • Venue: St Andrews Links

24th 1978 Nick Faldo

  • Venue: Royal Birkdale

Penfold PGA Championship

23rd 1977 Manuel Piñero

  • Venue: Royal St George's

22nd 1976 Neil Coles

  • Venue: Royal St George's

21st 1975 Arnold Palmer

  • Venue: Royal St George's

Viyella PGA Championship

20th 1974 Maurice Bembridge

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

19th 1973 Peter Oosterhuis

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

18th 1972 Tony Jacklin

  • Venue: Wentworth Club

Schweppes PGA Championship

1970–71: No tournament

17th 1969 Bernard Gallacher

  • Venue: Ashburnham

15th 1968 David Talbot

  • Venue: Dunbar

13th 1967 Malcolm Gregson

  • Venue: Hunstanton

Piccadilly PGA Close Championship

16th 1968 Peter Townsend

  • Venue: Royal Mid-Surrey

PGA Close Championship

14th 1967 Brian Huggett

  • Venue: Thorndon Park

Schweppes PGA Close Championship

12th 1966 Guy Wolstenholme

  • Venue: Saunton

11th 1965 Peter Alliss

  • Venue: Prince's

10th 1964 Tony Grubb

  • Venue: Western Gailes

9th 1963 Peter Butler

  • Venue: Royal Birkdale

8th 1962 Peter Alliss

  • Venue: Sutton Coldfield

7th 1961 Brian Bamford

  • Venue: Royal Mid-Surrey

PGA Close Championship

6th 1960 Arnold Stickley

  • Venue: Coventry

5th 1959 Dai Rees

  • Venue: Ashburnham

4th 1958 Harry Bradshaw

  • Venue: Maesdu

3rd 1957 Peter Alliss

  • Venue: Maesdu

2nd 1956 Charlie Ward

  • Venue: Maesdu

1st 1955 Ken Bousfield

  • Venue: Harrogate (Starbeck)
Edited by Ankita Yadav
