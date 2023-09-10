Where is the 2023 BMW PGA Championship being held? All you need to know about the Wentworth Club

The 2023 BMW PGA Championship is slated to begin on September 14 and last for four days, with the final round taking place on September 17. The competition will take place at Surrey's Wentworth Club-West Course. Since 1984, the course has been organising the event.

On the southwestern outskirts of London, in Virginia Water, Surrey lies a privately owned golf course called The Westworth Club. The club's length is 7,284 yards, and it was established in 1922. It has East and West courses. While the Eastern golf course was made in 1924, the Western course was built in 1926.

Harry Colt was the designer of both courses. Ernie Els resigned from the West course from 2005 to 2017. The distances between the East and West courses are 6,201 and 7,284 yards, respectively.

Here is the scorecard for the Westworth Club-Western Golf Course:

Hole 1

Metres: 432

Yards: 473

Par: 4

Hole 2

Metres: 141

Yards: 154

Par: 3

Hole 3

Metres: 425

Yards: 465

Par: 4

Hole 4

Metres: 505

Yards: 552

Par: 5

Hole 5

Metres: 194

Yards: 203

Par: 3

Hole 6

Metres: 382

Yards: 418

Par: 4

Hole 7

Metres: 362

Yards: 396

Par: 4

Hole 8

Metres: 367

Yards: 391

Par: 4

Hole 9

Metres: 410

Yards: 449

Par: 4

Hole 10

Metres: 168

Yards: 184

Par: 3

Hole 11

Metres: 380

Yards: 416

Par: 4

Hole 12

Metres: 486

Yards: 531

Par: 5

Hole 13

Metres: 430

Yards: 470

Par: 4

Hole 14

Metres: 164

Yards: 179

Par: 3

Hole 15

Metres: 436

Yards: 489

Par: 4

Hole 16

Metres: 350

Yards: 383

Par: 4

Hole 17

Metres: 558

Yards: 610

Par: 5

Hole 18

Metres: 492

Yards: 521

Par: 5

BMW PGA Championship venues over the years

Here are the venues of the BMW PGA Championship over the years:

68th 2022 Shane Lowry

Venue: Wentworth Club

67th 2021 Billy Horschel

Venue: Wentworth Club

66th 2020 Tyrrell Hatton

Venue: Wentworth Club

65th 2019 Danny Willett

Venue: Wentworth Club

64th 2018 Francesco Molinari

Venue: Wentworth Club

63rd 2017 Alex Norén

Venue: Wentworth Club

62nd 2016 Chris Wood

Venue: Wentworth Club

61st 2015 An Byeong-hun

Venue: Wentworth Club

60th 2014 Rory McIlroy

Venue: Wentworth Club

59th 2013 Matteo Manassero

Venue: Wentworth Club

58th 2012 Luke Donald

Venue: Wentworth Club

57th 2011 Luke Donald

Venue: Wentworth Club

56th 2010 Simon Khan

Venue: Wentworth Club

55th 2009 Paul Casey

Venue: Wentworth Club

54th 2008 Miguel Ángel Jiménez

Venue: Wentworth Club

53rd 2007 Anders Hansen

Venue: Wentworth Club

BMW Championship

52nd 2006 David Howell

Venue: Wentworth Club

51st 2005 Ángel Cabrera

Venue: Wentworth Club

Volvo PGA Championship

50th 2004 Scott Drummond

Venue: Wentworth Club

49th 2003 Ignacio Garrido

Venue: Wentworth Club

48th 2002 Anders Hansen

Venue: Wentworth Club

47th 2001 Andrew Oldcorn

Venue: Wentworth Club

46th 2000 Colin Montgomerie

Venue: Wentworth Club

45th 1999 Colin Montgomerie

Venue: Wentworth Club

44th 1998 Colin Montgomerie

Venue: Wentworth Club

43rd 1997 Ian Woosnam

Venue: Wentworth Club

42nd 1996 Costantino Rocca

Venue: Wentworth Club

41st 1995 Bernhard Langer

Venue: Wentworth Club

40th 1994 José María Olazábal

Venue: Wentworth Club

39th 1993 Bernhard Langer

Venue: Wentworth Club

38th 1992 Tony Johnstone

Venue: Wentworth Club

37th 1991 Seve Ballesteros

Venue: Wentworth Club

36th 1990 Mike Harwood

Venue: Wentworth Club

35th 1989 Nick Faldo

Venue: Wentworth Club

34th 1988 Ian Woosnam

Venue: Wentworth Club

Whyte & Mackay PGA Championship

33rd 1987 Bernhard Langer

Venue: Wentworth Club

32nd 1986 Rodger Davis

Venue: Wentworth Club

31st 1985 Paul Way

Venue: Wentworth Club

Sun Alliance PGA Championship

29th 1983 Seve Ballesteros

Venue: Royal St George's

28th 1982 Tony Jacklin

Venue: Hillside

27th 1981 Nick Faldo

Venue: Ganton

26th 1980 Nick Faldo

Venue: Royal St George's

Colgate PGA Championship

25th 1979 Vicente Fernández

Venue: St Andrews Links

24th 1978 Nick Faldo

Venue: Royal Birkdale

Penfold PGA Championship

23rd 1977 Manuel Piñero

Venue: Royal St George's

22nd 1976 Neil Coles

Venue: Royal St George's

21st 1975 Arnold Palmer

Venue: Royal St George's

Viyella PGA Championship

20th 1974 Maurice Bembridge

Venue: Wentworth Club

19th 1973 Peter Oosterhuis

Venue: Wentworth Club

18th 1972 Tony Jacklin

Venue: Wentworth Club

Schweppes PGA Championship

1970–71: No tournament

17th 1969 Bernard Gallacher

Venue: Ashburnham

15th 1968 David Talbot

Venue: Dunbar

13th 1967 Malcolm Gregson

Venue: Hunstanton

Piccadilly PGA Close Championship

16th 1968 Peter Townsend

Venue: Royal Mid-Surrey

PGA Close Championship

14th 1967 Brian Huggett

Venue: Thorndon Park

Schweppes PGA Close Championship

12th 1966 Guy Wolstenholme

Venue: Saunton

11th 1965 Peter Alliss

Venue: Prince's

10th 1964 Tony Grubb

Venue: Western Gailes

9th 1963 Peter Butler

Venue: Royal Birkdale

8th 1962 Peter Alliss

Venue: Sutton Coldfield

7th 1961 Brian Bamford

Venue: Royal Mid-Surrey

PGA Close Championship

6th 1960 Arnold Stickley

Venue: Coventry

5th 1959 Dai Rees

Venue: Ashburnham

4th 1958 Harry Bradshaw

Venue: Maesdu

3rd 1957 Peter Alliss

Venue: Maesdu

2nd 1956 Charlie Ward

Venue: Maesdu

1st 1955 Ken Bousfield

Venue: Harrogate (Starbeck)