Ryan Fox reveals how father Grant saved his golf career by offering invaluable advice

Ryan Fox, the recently crowned champion of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship, shared an inspiring story about his father, former All Blacks rugby legend Grant Fox. Ryan revealed how his father played a pivotal role in shaping his golf career from its early stages.

In an insightful interview from a few years ago on Stuff’s Generally Famous podcast, Ryan delved into his father's profound influence on his journey to becoming a professional golfer.

The turning point came during one memorable week at the Masters, where Grant Fox also served as his son's caddie. He shared some invaluable advice that left a lasting impact. Grant simply asked Ryan why he played golf and encouraged him to rediscover the joy of the game.

“I'm like, ‘Well, it's supposed to be fun.’ He's like, ‘Is it fun’?

“I'm like, ‘no,’ with a few extra words in there, ‘I hate it.’”

For Ryan Fox, his father's guidance proved to be a game-changer. In a fiercely competitive field featuring Australia's top golfers returning from the American PGA Tour, Ryan managed to secure a remarkable fifth-place finish. He humbly admitted that his professional golf career might not have continued if it weren't for that standout week.

Ryan acknowledged the significance of that week in his career, emphasizing that without that turning point, he might not be competing in the United States today but instead doing a regular job back home.

How did Ryan Fox win the BMW PGA Championship 2023?

Ryan Fox secured his victory in the 2023 BMW PGA Championship through an incredible comeback.

The early stages of the tournament were far from ideal for Ryan, as he stumbled with a triple bogey seven on the challenging third hole. This setback put him in a tough position despite beginning the day just two strokes off the lead.

Following that setback, he went eight-under for the remainder of the round. This remarkable stretch included an astonishing six birdies on the back nine alone.

In the end, he clinched a thrilling one-shot victory, finishing the championship on an impressive 18-under par.

This triumph marked a significant milestone for Ryan with a fourth victory on the DP World Tour and a substantial prize of $1.53 million.