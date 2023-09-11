Ryan Fox wife: Exploring all about the Kiwi golfer’s spouse Anneke Ryff

Ryan Fox was seen swinging his golf at the K Club in the recently concluded 2023 Irish Open. He finished with a -18 score to end his campaign tied for third rank on the leaderboard.

The current World No. 46 was born on January 22, 1987, in Auckland, New Zealand. His father was Grant Fox, a former rugby union player and his grandfather Merv Wallace was a former international cricket player.

Back on March 9, 2019, Ryan Fox married long-time partner Anneke Ryff at Rakino Island, Hauraki Gulf. They got married soon after he returned from the New Zealand Open, where he finished T11 on the leaderboard. The couple have two children together.

Anneke Ryff is a private person and not much is known about her date of birth, parents' names, and other details.

As per Ryan Fox's Instagram post, they had known each other for about 10 years before they got married. She certainly hails from New Zealand too.

How many professional wins has Ryan Fox recorded so far?

The Kiwi golfer turned professional back in 2012. Playing on the local New Zealand golf tour, Fox went on to win two events in the same year.

His first notable victory came on the PGA Tour of Australasia, where he defeated Stephen Dartnall by six strokes to win the 2014 Nexus Risk Services WA Open Championship.

In 2019, he won his first-ever DP World Tour-sanctioned event. He had to defeat Adrian Otaegui at the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth.

Ryan Fox continued to play in different golf tournaments across the globe. He won many events before he registered his second victory on the DP World Tour. He defeated Ross Fisher by a huge margin of five strokes to win the Ras Al Khaimah Classic.

His most recent victory came at the 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. He defeated Alex Noren and Callum Shinkwinto by one stroke.

Here are all the victories Ryan Fox has registered so far as a professional golfer:

DP World Tour

2019 - ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth

2022 - Ras Al Khaimah Classic

2022 - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

PGA Tour of Australasia

2014 - John Hughes/Nexus Risk Services WA Open Championship

2015 - Coca-Cola Queensland PGA Championship

Challenge Tour

2015 - Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge

2016 - Tayto Northern Ireland Open

Charles Tour

2014 - Ask Metro Muriwai Open

2021 - Clubroom Gulf Harbour Open

2021 - Autex Muriwai Open

Other Tours

2012 - Fiji Open

2012 - Tahiti Open

2013 - Fiji Open

2014 - Tahiti Open

2020 - Briscoes Wairakei Pro-Am Invitational\

2021 - Briscoes Wairakei Pro-Am Invitational

Ryan Fox has also participated in all the golf major tournaments at least once in his career. His first appearance came in 2019 at The Open Championship, where he finished T49 on the leaderboard.

His best major finish came at the 2023 PGA Championship, the Kiwi golfer finished T23 on the leaderboard.