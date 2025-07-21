Ryan Gerard reveals caddie’s ‘jarring’ Pepsi habit that got him his nickname

Before Ryan Gerard stunned the field with his first-ever PGA Tour win at the 2025 Barracuda Championship, the 25-year-old shared a detail about his caddie that had everyone talking. In a pre-round interview, Gerard opened up about the man behind the bag, known on Tour simply as 'Pepsi.'

Ad

Ryan Gerard revealed that his caddie has a well-known habit that not only earned him his name. He said(via ASAP Sports):

"He was drinking like 10 to 12 of them (Pepsi) a day. He's cut back a little bit. But he like hides them on the golf course. If you're walking around a PGA TOUR event there might be Pepsis in a bush or under a ShotLink tower. I mean, fair game. There is some everywhere. That's kind of where he got the name," Gerard said.

Ad

Trending

Yeah, he drinks probably, I don't know, six or seven of them now. Mix in a few waters. The first time he caddied for me last year he told me he gets all the water he needs from the ice in the Pepsis. That was a bit jarring, but he has got a little healthier,"Gerard added.

Ad

At Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Course, the North Carolina native scored 47 points to capture the 2025 Barracuda Championship title, finishing three points ahead of Erik van Rooyen.

Gerard carded a 3-under 68 in the final round. The round included two eagles—on holes 3 and 11—and four birdies, offsetting five bogeys. He added 13 points on Sunday to pull ahead and secure the win. It also granted him entry into next season’s PGA Championship. However, Ryan Gerard was not so sure about entering this tournament.

Ad

Ryan Gerard revealed he was unsure whether to enter the Barracuda or the Open

PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Ryan Gerard’s journey to the Barracuda win nearly took a different turn. As the second alternate for The Open at Royal Portrush, he was undecided about whether to fly to Ireland or play in Tahoe. After talking to his agent, family, and close friends—including fellow Tar Heel Ben Griffin he stuck with the Barracuda entry. Gerard said, during his winner's interview:

Ad

I would've been pissed if I had gotten in The Open and wasn't there," he said. "Had a really good talk with everyone kind of on my team. Fernando my agent orient, Pepsi, caddie, family, everyone and just figured I really like this golf course. I've played well in this area. Feel like it suits my game nicely," Gerard said.

Ad

The win is Gerard’s first in 47 PGA Tour starts and comes after a steady season where he made nine of ten cuts. The 2025 Barracuda Championship offered a total prize purse of $4 million, and Ryan Gerard cashed in the biggest share after claiming his first-ever PGA Tour win.

Gerard, who scored 47 points using the event’s modified Stableford format, walked away with $720,000 for his victory at Tahoe Mountain Club. Erik van Rooyen, who finished three points behind in second place, earned $436,000, while England’s Todd Clements secured $276,000 for his solo third-place finish.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More