Ryder Cup 2023 Day 2: Team Europe take a 5-point lead, need just 4 points to win the trophy 

Team USA had a devastating start in the 2023 Ryder Cup and were outplayed by the much better Team Europe at the Marco Simone in Rome.

The first day included a foursomes session which involved a remarkable victory for Europe's Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg as they defeated Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka by a record-breaking 9&7 margin.

However, the second day was comparatively better for the USA who got some points on the board. Still, the visitors trail Europe by five points with the current score being 10.5 - 5.5 in favour of Europe.

Technically, Europe only need four points to win the Ryder Cup this year and can make this a historic win. The 2022 Ryder Cup was inclined towards Team USA as they beat Europe by a historic 19-9 margin. The tables have turned dramatically this year and Europe have a chance to exact revenge.

The final day of the Cup will include the singles event where 12 single matches will be played between the competitors from both teams. Europe just need to win four of those matches to get their hands on the iconic trophy.

Meanwhile, Team USA will have to perform an almost impossible comeback to defend their title. The visitors have all the required qualities to pull this feat off, as they have several PGA Tour winners and Major tournament winners on their roster.

Expand Tweet

Patrick Cantlay keeps Ryder Cup hopes alive for Team USA following dramatic fourballs win

Team USA were completely overrun on the first day of the Ryder Cup and could not cope with Europe's firepower.

However, they launched a counterattack on the second day, which was completed by Patrick Cantlay after a dramatic fourballs victory.

Prominent golfers Wyndham Clark and Patrick Cantlay silenced the whole crowd by birdieing the 17th with an additional 45-foot birdie, resulting in a session victory for Team USA.

Hopefully, the dramatic win by these golfers can serve as motivation to their teammates who still have to perform exceptionally well on the final day of the event.

Team Europe need just four points to win the Ryder Cup whereas Team USA have to win almost every point to stake their claim on the esteemed trophy. The visitors will also try to cut their losses to save embarrassment suffered on the first day of the event.