Ryder Cup 2023: Novak Djokovic to deliver Team Europe a motivational speech - Reports 

The 24-time Grand Slam men's singles champion Novak Djokovic will reportedly give a motivational speech to Team Europe. Luke Donald's men will be at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club for the 2023 Ryder Cup from September 29 to October 1. They will be looking to win their first title away from home in the last 30 years.

The 36-year-old Serbian tennis star was at the venue playing in the Ryder Cup All-Star match from Colin Montgomerie's team. He, alongside football great Gareth Bale, Formula One racer Carlos Sainz, and a few more sporting stars, defeated Corey Pavin's team on Wednesday.

Expand Tweet

As per the Telegraph report, Novak Djokovic has been invited by Team Europe's captain to come into the locker room and deliver a motivational speech to his team.

It is pertinent to note that the tennis star may not actually give tips to skilled golfers like Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and others. But his speech would certainly bring in some energy as Djokovic is one of the legends of his sport.

"It's such an honor" - Novak Djokovic shared his thoughts on playing in the Ryder Cup All-Stars match

Novak Djokovic was part of the Colin Montgomerie-captained team at the Ryder Cup All-Stars match on Wednesday. He partnered with Kipp Popert, World No. 1 among golfers with disabilities, against Corey Pavin's team pairing of Carlos Sainz and Tommaso Perrino.

Before playing his first tee shot, Djokovic thanked all the fans for coming in and supporting them. He called it an "honor" to play in the All-Stars match. As quoted by Eurosport, he said,

"It's such an honor, a golden opportunity for a once in a lifetime experience. Thanks to all the fans for coming and putting a bit of extra pressure on us on the first tee. It's a unique experience."

Expand Tweet

While preparing for his first tee shot at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Novak Djokovic humorously shot the golf ball from his tennis racquet and later pulled out a driver from his bag.

He showed his golfing skills at the Ryder Cup All-Star match which surely pleased the fans as well. His best shot came on the 14th hole, where he shot a stunning 260 yards. Speaking of that, Djokovic said,

"This is sporting greatness. I was going to play safe but the crowd made me do it. It was one of the best shots I've ever hit. I've never played golf in front of this many people, so considering my level I think I've played quite well."

The Ryder Cup 2023 will see Luke Donald's Team Europe up against Zach Johnson's Team United States. The latter are favorites entering the mega event and will hope to register their first win on away soil since 1993.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis