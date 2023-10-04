Ryder Cup 2023 TV reports 38% boost in ratings, racking up 3,700,000 total viewers over the 3 days

The 2023 Ryder Cup was an intense one, ending in victory for Team Europe. A strong and quick start for the home team saw them clinch the title, 16.5 to 11.5. The binneal bash brings about fans from all over the world to view a clash of the teams, and this time too, the viewership was no less.

The 2023 Ryder Cup was the most watched edition of the tournament, reportedly amassing a total viewership of 3.7 million golf fans who tuned in on Sky Sports.

The tournament this year had an average viewership of 785,000 UK fans, a 38% increase from the 2021 edition. The viewership record continues to increase, as Sky Sports recently experienced a peak of 734,000 at the 2023 Solheim Cup.

Jason Wessely, the Sky Sports director of golf, said:

“This past weekend rounds off a superb period where we’ve seen record numbers across both the Ryder and Solheim Cups. It’s a testament to the team we have when it comes to producing unparalleled content and commentary."

2023 Ryder Cup viewership at an all time high, but TV ratings in the US at an all time low

While the viewership was at an all-time high at the 2023 Ryder Cup, the TV ratings in the US told a different story.

Needless to say, the timing of the matches did not sit well with American timing. With matches starting just after midnight for the US audience, the viewership took a hit.

The 2018 edition held in Europe received 886,000 viewers on Friday, 2.116 million on Saturday, and 2.476 on Sunday. This time around, however, there were 516,000 viewers on Friday, 1.414 million on Saturday, and 1.315 million on Sunday.

The viewership ratings took a hit after American fans saw their team trailing 0-4 during the day 1 morning matches. That, coupled with several complaints about the broadcast in the US, led several fans to stop watching the biennial tournament all together.

The Ryder Cup ended with Team Europe winning with a dominant victory over the American team. The playing style and team dynamics for the winners were unmatched, leaving the US team to play catch-up.