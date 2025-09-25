Ryder Cup 2025 R1 weather forecast: How will the weather fare at Bethpage Black?

The opening round of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York is expected to be played under warm and humid conditions. According to AccuWeather, on Friday (September 26), players will face partly sunny skies with high humidity through the day.

Light westerly winds will persist, and while the chance of rain is low, cloud cover will be notable. Conditions should remain steady into the evening with temperatures dropping slightly. The weather reads:

"Patchy morning fog; otherwise, warmer with broken cloud and sunny spells; dry most of the day; feeling like summer for Europe vs. USA".

Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 1 of the 2025 Ryder Cup:

Morning

Temperature: 26°C

Conditions: Partly sunny and humid

Wind: WNW 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 24 km/h

Humidity: 79%

Dew Point: 20°C

Probability of Precipitation: 6%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 58%

Visibility: 1.0 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 27°C

Conditions: Partly sunny and humid

Wind: SW 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 24 km/h

Humidity: 64%

Dew Point: 19°C

Probability of Precipitation: 5%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 49%

Visibility: 9 km

Evening

Temperature: 21°C

Conditions: Mostly cloudy

Wind: W 7 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 22 km/h

Humidity: 77%

Dew Point: 18°C

Probability of Precipitation: 2%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 79%

Visibility: 10 km

2025 Ryder Cup play timings and schedule

The 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black starts on Friday, September 26, with two sessions. The morning session features foursomes, where two players from each team play one ball and take alternate shots. The afternoon session is four-ball, where each player plays their own ball and the team counts the lowest score.

Saturday follows the same format, with foursomes in the morning and four-ball in the afternoon.

On Sunday, all 24 players compete in 12 singles matches. Each match is head-to-head, and the results of these singles will decide which team wins the Ryder Cup. Here is the final layout of the play timings at Bethpage Black for the 2025 Ryder Cup:

FRIDAY

Foursomes

First match: 7:10am ET (12:10pm BST)

Second match: 7:26am ET (12:26pm BST)

Third match: 7:42am ET (12:42pm BST)

Fourth match: 7:58am ET (12:58pm BST)

Four-ball

First match: 12:25pm ET (5:25pm BST)

Second match: 12:41pm ET (5:41pm BST)

Third match: 12:57pm ET (5:57pm BST)

Fourth match: 13:13pm ET (6:13pm BST)

SATURDAY

Foursomes

First match: 7:10am ET (12:10pm BST)

Second match: 7:26am ET (12:26pm BST)

Third match: 7:42am ET (12:42pm BST)

Fourth match: 7:58am ET (12:58pm BST)

Fourball

First match: 12:25pm ET (5:25pm BST)

Second match: 12:41pm ET (5:41pm BST)

Third match: 12:57pm ET (5:57pm BST)

Fourth match: 13:13pm ET (6:13pm BST)

SUNDAY

First singles match: 12:02pm ET (5:02pm BST)

Last singles match: 14:03pm ET (7:03pm BST)

