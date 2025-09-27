Ryder Cup Day 1 Foursome and Fourball results explored

  • home icon
By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Sep 27, 2025 00:05 GMT
Ryder Cup 2025 - Friday Afternoon Four-balls - Source: Getty
Patrick Cantlay and Keegan Bradley at the Ryder Cup 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

The first day of the Ryder Cup 2025 was all Team Europe's show as the visitors dominated Bethpage Black, with the US squad having no answers. The day concluded with Europe taking a 5.5-2.5 lead over the USA.

The first session of the Ryder Cup was foursomes, and Europe won three of the four matches. Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton, Ludvig Åberg & Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy & Tommy Fleetwood each earned a point for the defending champions. Only the Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay duo could secure a point for the USA against Robert MacIntyre & Viktor Hovland.

The second session of the Ryder Cup 2025 was played in four-ball format, but it was not much different as Europe continued to dominate. Sepp Straka & Jon Rahm and Justin Rose & Tommy Fleetwood earned two more points for the visitors, while Justin Thomas & Cameron Young won the only match for the USA.

It could have been worse for the Americans if Rory McIlroy had not lipped out on the 18th hole. The final fourball ended with Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry halving their match with Patrick Cantlay & Sam Burns.

For the USA, Patrick Cantlay emerged as the best player on Day 1 at Bethpage Black, while the big names Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau remained winless. For Europe, Ludvig Aberg and Tommy Fleetwood each won two points, while Rory McIlroy remained unbeaten and earned 1.5 points.

Europe’s captain Luke Donald was thrilled by his team’s performance on the first day.

"Incredible day," he said as per the ESPN. "To win this morning was huge for us, and we all know how important it is to get off to a good start. We know how strong the US were in foursomes. Guys grinded to win the session again this afternoon. That's another tick in our box, and I'm very happy where we are."
On the other hand, Keegan Bradley appreciated the squad's performance despite the disappointing start at the Ryder Cup.

"The boys played really good this afternoon," he said. "Europe made a lot of putts. Happy with the way we're playing. Hopefully, it'll turn and our putts will go in tomorrow."

Ryder Cup 2025 Day 1 Results explored

Here's a look at the results for the Ryder Cup 2025, Day 1:

Morning Foursomes

  • Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton defeated Bryson DeChambeau & Justin Thomas, 4&3
  • Ludvig Åberg & Matt Fitzpatrick defeated Scottie Scheffler & Russell Henley, 5&3
  • Rory McIlroy & Tommy Fleetwood defeated Collin Morikawa & Harris English, 5&4
  • Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay defeated Robert MacIntyre & Viktor Hovland, 2UP

Afternoon Fourball

  • Sepp Straka & Jon Rahm defeated Scottie Scheffler & J.J. Spaun, 3&2
  • Justin Rose & Tommy Fleetwood defeated Bryson DeChambeau & Ben Griffin, 1UP
  • Justin Thomas & Cameron Young defeated Nicolai Højgaard & Ludvig Aberg, 6&5
  • Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry halved Patrick Cantlay & Sam Burns
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
