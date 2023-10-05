Ryder Cup stars Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, and Shane Lowry join Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL now has a few more golfers added to its lineup. Three of the Ryder Cup stars in Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, and Shane Lowry, alongside South Korean golfer Tom Kim, have now joined the upcoming tech-forward league.

The CEO and founder, Mike McCarley, shared a statement in the recent press release outlining their excitement to have all four golfers on board and described them as one of the best competitors and players across the globe.

"The excitement of team golf was on display at last week’s Ryder Cup and we are thrilled to carry some of that momentum into the 2024 TGL season.

Not only are Tommy, Tyrrell, Shane, and Tom some of the best competitors and players in the world, but all four bring unique personalities to the sport. Momentum and excitement for the TGL continue to soar," McCarley said.

What did Ryder Cup stars Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, and Shane Lowry have to say about joining Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL?

All three Ryder Cup stars were part of the winning European Team. They registered a blistering performance at the event which helped them secure a historic victory at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.

About joining Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL, Tommy Fleetwood said that he loved to play team competitions in golf. He added that the league, with the kind of ownership groups and investors it has, would be a "cool format" for the viewers. Fleetwood was quoted in the press release as saying:

"I have been excited about the TGL since it was announced. Many of my fondest memories in golf have been playing in team competitions.

With the players who have already been announced along with the names and stature of the ownership groups and investors, the league is in position to showcase our sport in a cool format to a new group of viewers and fans."

Tyrrell Hatton, who registered a record of 3-0-1 at the Ryder Cup, shared that he was excited to join Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL. He added that it was really amazing to see something new being created using new technology in golf. In the press release, he said:

"I'm very excited to join the boys as part of TGL. It's great to see golf try something new by playing in customized venue using new technology.

I am looking forward to getting started to introduce golf to new audiences. There are so many amazing people that are a part of the TGL and I cannot wait to see what team I am going to be a part of."

Shane Lowry also expressed his excitement to join his friend Rory McIlroy's TGL. He added that whatever he had heard about the new tech-based league had been intriguing to him. He shared that it would be great fun playing golf in the league.

"Everything I've heard about TGL is really intriguing. Between Ryder Cups and World Cups, I've always enjoyed playing with a partner or for a team. It's great to see golf being creative and trying new things. I imagine this will be a lot of fun."

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL already boasts golf stars such as Adam Scott, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa, Rickie Fowler, and Xander Schauffele.