Ryder Cup Team Europe shares updated ranking after successful Tour Championship campaign

The 2025 Ryder Cup is quickly approaching, and the qualification through rankings has been decided for both teams. The Bethpage Black Golf Club will host the tournament this year from September 26 to 28.Team Europe's official Ryder Cup account has provided an update on how the rankings look for the prestigious tournament, with the top six confirmed.Rory McIlroy is unquestionably the leader in the rankings, with more than twice the amounts of points as second placed Robert MacIntyre. The Scot stunned the golf world with his incredible performance in the FedEx Cup playoffs. He was also inches away from winning the BMW Championship.After them, Tommy Fleetwood, the 2025 Tour Championship winner, has confirmed his participation in this year's Ryder Cup. Fleetwood will be an excellent addition to Team Europe, and his outstanding performance at the Ryder Cup 2018 already places him among the tournament's favorites. Fleetwood is followed by Justin Rose, who won the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2025.Rasmus Hojgaard and Tyrrell Hatton are in fifth and sixth place, respectively, and have also performed consistently this season. Team Europe's six qualified golfers are looking great, and captain Luke Donald will now complete the roster with his six picks.Team's Europe's post on X read:&quot;Qualifying complete 🇪🇺 Up next: Captain’s picks 👀&quot;Luke Donald has a lot of options to choose from, with golfers like Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka and Ludvig Aberg set to be in contention. It will be interesting to see which names make the cut for Team Europe.Who has qualified for the 2025 Ryder Cup for Team USA?TOUR Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: GettyTeam USA, led by Keegan Bradley, will be hoping to get the Ryder Cup back from Team Europe on home turf. There is a lot of excitement about the American team, particularly the World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who was the first to qualify for the tournament. Scheffler has been in tremendous form, winning five events this season.Following Scheffler is the 2025 US Open Champion JJ Spaun, who has also been really consistent this season with his swing. Following him, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau are also set to compete at Bethpage Black.All that remains for Team USA is the captain's picks, and there have been reports that Keegan Bradley could choose himself as one of the golfers to compete in the competition. Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin and Justin Thomas are other golfers who could make the cut.