Ryo Hisatsune sinks an impressive 53-foot putt before making a perfect chip shot over the water at the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge

Ryo Hisatsune sank a 53-foot putt birdie during the second round of the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge. The tournament is underway at the Gary Player Golf Club in Sun City. The first round commenced on Thursday, November 9, and will run through the weekend with its final scheduled for Sunday, November 12.
During the second round of the tournament, Hisatsune carded a splendid birdie and tied for fifteenth position with Marcel Siem, Victor Perez, and Connor Syme. He made a difficult birdie over the water on the 12th hole of the second round.
Hisatsune started his game with two back-to-back birdies on the second and third holes of the first round. He then sank another birdie on the tenth hole before adding two more on the 13th and 14th holes. He finished with a score of 5-under par 67.
In the second round of the tournament, Ryo made three birdies, one double bogey and a bogey to score 72. He finished with an even-par score in the second round.
When will Ryo Hisatsune tee off for the third round of the 2023 Nedbank Championship?
The third round of the 2023 Nedbank Championship will start on Saturday, November 11 at 9:20 a.m. local time. Ewen Ferguson will tee with Tom McKibbin and Branden Grace on the tenth hole. Sean Crocker, Maximilian Kieffer, and Julien Brun will tee off on the first hole.
Ryo Hisatsune will tee off for the third round at 10:15 a.m. local time with Perez and Connor Syme.
Here are the tee times for the third round of the 2023 Nedbank Championship:
Hole 10
- 09:20 a.m.: FERGUSON Ewen, MCKIBBIN Tom, GRACE Branden
- 09:31 a.m.: FORREST Grant, MERONK Adrian, VÄLIMÄKI Sami
- 09:42 a.m.: LAWRENCE, Thriston BALDWIN Matthew, KIMSEY Nathan
- 09:53 a.m.: OTAEGUI Adrian, ARMITAGE Marcus, SHARMA Shubhankar
- 10:04 a.m.: ROSE, Justin, SCRIVENER, Jason, LUITEN, Joost
- 10:15 a.m.: CLEMENTS, Todd, FOX, Ryan, FORSSTRÖM, Simon
- 10:26 a.m.: BACHEM, Nick, ELVIRA, Nacho, HILL, Calum
- 10:37 a.m.: ROZNER, Antoine, DE JAGER, Louis, LARRAZÁBAL, Pablo
- 10:48 a.m.: LOMBARD, Zander, MACINTYRE, Robert, WHITNELL, Dale
- 10:59 a.m.: STRYDOM, Ockie, SHINKWIN, Callum, HELLIGKILDE, Marcus
- 11:10 a.m.: LANGASQUE, Romain, BROWN, Daniel, LONG, Hurly
Hole 1
- 09:20 a.m. : CROCKER, Sean, KIEFFER Maximilian, BRUN, Julien
- 09:31 a.m.: WINTHER, Jeff, MOLINARI, Francesco, RAI, Aaron
- 09:42 a.m.: SOUTHGATE, Matthew, PAUL, Yannik, BJÖRK, Alexander
- 09:53 a.m.: MANSELL, Richard, HØJGAARD, Rasmus, CAMPILLO, Jorge
- 10:04 a.m.: SMITH, Jordan, HILLIER, Daniel, DANTORP, Jens
- 10:15 a.m.: HISATSUNE Ryo, PEREZ, SYME Connor
- 10:26 a.m.: SIEM, Marcel, NORRMAN Vincent, GUERRIER, Julien
- 10:37 a.m.: SÖDERBERG Sebastian, THOMAS, JORDAN, Matthew
- 10:48 a.m.: FLEETWOOD, Tommy, WALLACE Matt, RAMSAY, Richie
- 10:59 a.m.: DU PLESSIS Hennie, HØJGAARD Nicolai, OLESEN, Thorbjørn
- 11:10 a.m.: BRADBURY Dan, HOMA Max, PAVON, Matthieu
Max Homa topped the leaderboard of the 2023 Nedbank Championship in a tie with Matthieu Pavon with a score of under 10 after the second round.