Ryo Hisatsune sinks an impressive 53-foot putt before making a perfect chip shot over the water at the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge

Ryo Hisatsune sank a 53-foot putt birdie during the second round of the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge. The tournament is underway at the Gary Player Golf Club in Sun City. The first round commenced on Thursday, November 9, and will run through the weekend with its final scheduled for Sunday, November 12.

During the second round of the tournament, Hisatsune carded a splendid birdie and tied for fifteenth position with Marcel Siem, Victor Perez, and Connor Syme. He made a difficult birdie over the water on the 12th hole of the second round.

Expand Tweet

Hisatsune started his game with two back-to-back birdies on the second and third holes of the first round. He then sank another birdie on the tenth hole before adding two more on the 13th and 14th holes. He finished with a score of 5-under par 67.

In the second round of the tournament, Ryo made three birdies, one double bogey and a bogey to score 72. He finished with an even-par score in the second round.

When will Ryo Hisatsune tee off for the third round of the 2023 Nedbank Championship?

The third round of the 2023 Nedbank Championship will start on Saturday, November 11 at 9:20 a.m. local time. Ewen Ferguson will tee with Tom McKibbin and Branden Grace on the tenth hole. Sean Crocker, Maximilian Kieffer, and Julien Brun will tee off on the first hole.

Ryo Hisatsune will tee off for the third round at 10:15 a.m. local time with Perez and Connor Syme.

Here are the tee times for the third round of the 2023 Nedbank Championship:

Hole 10

09:20 a.m.: FERGUSON Ewen, MCKIBBIN Tom, GRACE Branden

09:31 a.m.: FORREST Grant, MERONK Adrian, VÄLIMÄKI Sami

09:42 a.m.: LAWRENCE, Thriston BALDWIN Matthew, KIMSEY Nathan

09:53 a.m.: OTAEGUI Adrian, ARMITAGE Marcus, SHARMA Shubhankar

10:04 a.m.: ROSE, Justin, SCRIVENER, Jason, LUITEN, Joost

10:15 a.m.: CLEMENTS, Todd, FOX, Ryan, FORSSTRÖM, Simon

10:26 a.m.: BACHEM, Nick, ELVIRA, Nacho, HILL, Calum

10:37 a.m.: ROZNER, Antoine, DE JAGER, Louis, LARRAZÁBAL, Pablo

10:48 a.m.: LOMBARD, Zander, MACINTYRE, Robert, WHITNELL, Dale

10:59 a.m.: STRYDOM, Ockie, SHINKWIN, Callum, HELLIGKILDE, Marcus

11:10 a.m.: LANGASQUE, Romain, BROWN, Daniel, LONG, Hurly

Hole 1

09:20 a.m. : CROCKER, Sean, KIEFFER Maximilian, BRUN, Julien

09:31 a.m.: WINTHER, Jeff, MOLINARI, Francesco, RAI, Aaron

09:42 a.m.: SOUTHGATE, Matthew, PAUL, Yannik, BJÖRK, Alexander

09:53 a.m.: MANSELL, Richard, HØJGAARD, Rasmus, CAMPILLO, Jorge

10:04 a.m.: SMITH, Jordan, HILLIER, Daniel, DANTORP, Jens

10:15 a.m.: HISATSUNE Ryo, PEREZ, SYME Connor

10:26 a.m.: SIEM, Marcel, NORRMAN Vincent, GUERRIER, Julien

10:37 a.m.: SÖDERBERG Sebastian, THOMAS, JORDAN, Matthew

10:48 a.m.: FLEETWOOD, Tommy, WALLACE Matt, RAMSAY, Richie

10:59 a.m.: DU PLESSIS Hennie, HØJGAARD Nicolai, OLESEN, Thorbjørn

11:10 a.m.: BRADBURY Dan, HOMA Max, PAVON, Matthieu

Max Homa topped the leaderboard of the 2023 Nedbank Championship in a tie with Matthieu Pavon with a score of under 10 after the second round.