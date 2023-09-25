Who is Ryo Hisatsune? 5 things you need to know about the Japanese golfer

Ryo Hisatsune won the 2023 Cazoo Open de France on Sunday, September 24, after defeating Jordan Smith and Jeff Winther. He registered a two-stroke victory after finishing with a score of under 14.

Hisatsune has played four rounds of 66-69-69-66 to clinch the trophy of the DP World Tour event. The golfer is making the headlines and here are five things that you need to know about Ryo Hisatsune.

5 things you need to know about Ryo Hisatsune

#1 Ryo Hisatsune early life

Hisatsune was born on September 21, 2002, in Japan. During the initial days of his career, he played in the Japan Challenge Tour.

#2. Ryo Hisatsune won his first European Tour event in 2023

Hisatsune won his first European Tour event at the Cazoo Open de France. He started his game on Thursday, September 21, with a birdie on the third hole. He added two more birdies on the fifth and sixth holes and carded seven birdies and two bogeys in the first round of the tournament to score 66.

He made three birdies and one bogey in the second round and three birdies and one bogey in the third round. He started the final round of the tournament with a bogey on the fourth hole and then made seven birdies to score 5-under 66 to settle for a score of under 14.

#3 His PGA Tour result

Hisatsune played in three tournaments on the PGA Tour. His best finish was recorded at the Barracuda Championship when he tied for the tenth position.

Here are the results of all the events Ryo Hisatsune played on the PGA Tour in the 2022-23 season:

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Result: T12

Prize money: $222,310.00

Barbasol Championship

Result: T58

Prize money: $8,626.00

Barracuda Championship

Result: T10

Prize money: $82,378.57

#4 His DP World Tour results

Ryo Hisatsune played his first DP World Tour event at the D+D Real Czech Masters. He finished T14 at the event and then played at the Omega European Masters and tied for 13th position.

However, he missed the cut in two tournaments before winning the Cazoo Open de France.

Here are the results of all the events Ryo Hisatsune played on the DP World Tour:

Cazoo Open de France

Result: 1

Prize money: €518,780.37

BMW PGA Championship

Result: Missed the cut

Prize money: €0.00

Horizon Irish Open

Result: Missed the cut

Prize money: €0.00

Omega European Masters

Result: T13

Prize money: €35,357.14

D+D Real Czech Masters

Result: T14

Prize money: €24,673.76

#5 Hisatsune became the third Japanese golfer to win the DP World Tour event

With a victory at the Cazoo Open de France, Ryo Hisatsune became the third Japanese golfer to win the DP World Tour event.

Previously, Isao Aoki won on the Tour in 1983 and then Hideki Matsuyama won in 2016.

Hisatsune spoke about his performance at the Cazoo Open de France saying (via BBC):

"I had confidence today and also a lot of luck. I didn't think of the result on the back nine, just concentrating on my golf. I'm flying back to Japan on Monday," Hisatsune said. "I might upgrade to business class now."