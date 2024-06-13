“S**k that Tiger d**k”: Brooks Koepka reads mean tweets about him in a new video ahead of US Open

Brooks Koepka is among the 13 LIV Golf stars in the 2024 US Open's 156 player field at the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club's Number 2 course this week. The Smash GC captain is tied for 20th place with an even par score for the first day.

As the back-to-back two-time US Open champion seeks to secure a massive chunk of the whopping $21.5 million purse prize, he took to X to read some "mean tweets". Posted originally on the Smash GC's X page, Koepka reacted to a tweet by user @hoghunter838 that read:

"S**k that Tiger d**k b**ch @BKoepka "

Koepka commented that the statement was "aggressive" with a chuckle. Here are Brooks Koepka's reactions to a few other mean posts on the X platform.

X user @theKMc7 posted on their platform telling the LIV Golf star to "S**k it in fat boy ".

Brooks Koepka burst into laughter. As Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, welcomed their firstborn child, baby boy Crew Sims Koepka, into the world last year, he responded while chuckling:

"I've been trying bro. I got the dad bod going. I'm not worried about in anymore. "

An X user took to the platform to make the claim that Brooks Koepka is the "worst human in professional golf". The user also commented saying that Koepka is "even worse that Patrick Reed".

Brooks Koepka found the post hillarious and responded that Reed is "a good dude".

Brooks Koepka 2024 US Open Round 1 Recap

The two-time US Open winner is tied for 20th place for the 2024 edition of the Major. The LIV Golf star carded in an even par round for the opening round of the tournament.

Koepka started off the day strong with four consecutive pars. He went on to birdie Pinehurst No. 2's par five fifth hole and par four seventh hole to card in a two under par 33 score for the front nine.

Koepka seemed to be in good shape and in contention through the 12th hole. He unfortunately went on to card in bogeys on the 13th, 15th and 16th holes to finish two-over-par 37 on the back nine.

With the field's average driving distance at 295.8 yards, Koepka averaged 310.3 yards. He hit only nine out of 14 fairways off the tee to give him a driving accuracy of 64 percent.

Having hit 13 of 18 greens with his approach shot, the Smash GC captain has a greens in regulation percentage of 72 and averages 1.85 putts per green in regulation hit.