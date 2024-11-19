"Sad day for the tour"- Unhappy Brandel Chamblee calls out PGA Tour for reducing field sizes and memberships in latest rule update

It was reported on Nov. 19 that the PGA Tour has made some changes. The Athletic's Gabby Herzig tweeted the changes the tour would implement: a smaller field size and reduced number of available tour cards, from 125 to 100.

Herzig's tweet was retweeted by former professional golfer and current golf analyst Brandel Chamblee, who called out the PGA Tour for this change in rule and noted that it's a very sad day for the sport. The veteran golfer wrote:

"Sad day for the tour."

As per Tyler Dennis, the Tour's Chief Competitions Officer, the changes made to the PGA Tour will promote a better flow of play and improve the chances of rounds being completed each day and greater chances to make the 36-hole cut on schedule under normal weather.

He also added that when it comes to fans, this change would set up weekend storylines more effectively. The Chief Competitions Officer concluded that the change would make the PGA Tour easier and more enjoyable to follow for fans.

Golf analyst takes jibe at four-time PGA Tour winner Brandel Chamblee

On Twitter, Brandel Chamblee often shares his opinions about the sport of golf. However, there have also been times when Chamblee has found himself in an online spat. While the 62-year-old has often crossed swords with LIV Golf's Anthony Kim, Eamon Lynch took a jibe at Chamblee.

A popular golf analyst himself, Lynch, tweeted about a recent interaction with a golfer who happened to ask him about how Chamblee was in person. Lynch's response to the golfer's question was a clear jibe at Brandel Chamblee. Eamon Lynch wrote:

"A random golfer approached as I was having lunch today. “Is @chambleebrandel as arrogant in person as he appears on television?” he asked. “No, no,” I assured him. “He’s much worse in person.” He just nodded, as though this confirmed what he already felt had to be true."

The tweet from Lynch met with a response from Brandel Chamblee, who seemed to know who the golfer Lynch was referring to:

"Since when did you start calling Koepka a “random golfer” :)"

Check out the banter between Eamon Lynch and Brandel Chamblee below:

Lynch and Chamblee are both popular names in golf. While Lynch is a column writer for Golfweek/USA Today, he's also popular for hosting Golf Today on the Golf Channel. Chamblee, meanwhile, is a former American professional golfer who currently works as an analyst.

