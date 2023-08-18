Sahith Theegala tee times: When will the 25-year-old PGA Tour star tee off at the BMW Championship Round 2?

Sahith Theegala had a decent start to the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The golfer finished T13 alongside the likes of Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis. The 25-year-old PGA Tour pro seems to have gotten an even better start at the 2023 BMW Championship.

Theegala finished Day 1 of the competition at T3 alongside heavyweights like Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick and Wyndham Clark. The golfer will tee off Round 2 at the Olympia Fields Country Club in Illinois at 12:27 pm. He is paired alongside Justin Rose.

The duo will follow the pairing of Adam Hadwin and Ben An teeing off at 12:16 pm and will be followed by Jordan Spieth and Sungjae Im teeing off at 12:43 pm.

It is pertinent to note that Sahith Theegala entered the FedEx Cup Playoffs weekend as 31st on the FedEx Cup standings with 1,294 points. The golfer has since been projected to move up 15 players in the rankings to sit 16th. He is currently 67 points behind the likes of Chris Kirk and Sam Burns, who sit 29th and 30th on the table respectively.

It’ll be interesting to see if the golfer manages an impressive finish at the BMW Championship and climb up the FedEx Cup points before entering the Tour championship next week.

2023 BMW Championship Round 2 tee times

The BMW Championship Round 2 on Friday will tee off at 9:26 am. The pairing of Cam Davis and Cameron Young will take the first tee. The duo will be followed by Andrew Putnam and Eric Cole at 9:37 am, while Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler will follow suit at 11:21 am.

Rory McIlroy will tee off at 1:38 pm with FedEx St. Jude Championship winner Lucas Glover, while Brian Harman will tee off alongside Tommy Fleetwood at 1:49 pm.

Here are the complete tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 BMW Championship (All times Eastern):

9:26 am - Cam Davis, Cameron Young

9:37 am - Andrew Putnam, Eric Cole

9:48 am - Seamus Power, Lee Hodges

9:59 am - Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy

10:10 am - Chris Kirk, Sam Burns

10:21 am - Corey Conners, Tyrrell Hatton

10:32 am - Jason Day, Collin Morikawa

10:43 am - Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim

10:54 am - Tony Finau, Taylor Moore

11:10 am - Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark

11:21 am - Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler

11:32 am - Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

11:43 am - Harris English, Patrick Rodgers

11:54 am - J.T. Poston, Brendon Todd

12:05 pm - Adam Svensson, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:16 pm - Adam Hadwin, Ben An

12:27 pm - Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose

12:43 pm - Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im

12:54 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Sepp Straka

1:05 pm - Xander Schauffele, Adam Schenk

1:16 pm - Russell Henley, Nick Taylor

1:27 pm - Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa

1:38 pm - Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover

1:49 pm - Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood

2:00 pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Hoge

The 2023 BMW Championship currently has 50 golfers competing for the $20 million prize purse and valuable FedEx Cup points on offer. It’ll be interesting to see if Sahith Theegala manages to break into the Tour Championship field this weekend.