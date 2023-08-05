Sam Burns bounces back in stunning fashion after impressive opening 5 holes at the Wyndham Championship

After narrowly making the cut at the 2023 Wyndham Championship, Sam Burns displayed some incredible golf to begin the third round. He carded two bogeys, two birdies, and an Eagle in the first five holes on Saturday, August 5th.

Burns carded a pair of 69s on the first two days at Sedgefield to move above the cutline of 2-under. However, he entered the third round with a different mindset. Beginning with two consecutive bogeys, he went 2-over but quickly rebounded with back-to-back birdies on the following two holes.

On the par-5 fifth hole, Burns sank a 22-foot putt for an eagle, bringing him back to 2-under. His momentum continued as he concluded the front nine with another pair of birdies. At the time of writing, he had completed 13 holes at 5-under, placing in a tie for 8th.

Burns had struggled in his first two rounds, and a few errors cost him a few strokes. He made four bogeys and a double bogey in the first two days.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



Bogey

Bogey

Birdie

Birdie

Eagle



He is bouncing back in a big way @WyndhamChamp. First 5 holes for @SamBurns66:BogeyBogeyBirdieBirdieEagleHe is bouncing back in a big way @WyndhamChamp. pic.twitter.com/WRjqORdgN6

How has Sam Burns performed in the 2022–23 season?

Sam Burns and wife Caroline pose for photos after Burns won the 2023 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club

The 27-year-old golfer is currently 19th in the FedEx Cup standings and has had a good season so far. In 22 events this season prior to the Wyndham Championship, he has made 15 cuts and finished five times in the top 10. He also registered a win at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, beating Cameron Young 6-and-5.

Sam Burns made it to a weekend of two majors, and his best result was a T29 finish at the Masters. He also finished T32 at the US Open.

In his last four starts, Burns has missed two cuts and finished T19 at the Genesis Scottish Open. However, he would like to finish the regular PGA Tour season on a high with a good week at Sedgefield.

Here's a look at Burns' results in the 2022–23 season:

Sanderson Farms Championship: T30

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina: T7

Cadence Bank Houston Open: W/D

Hero World Challenge: 12

Sentry Tournament of Champions: 32

The American Express: T11

WM Phoenix Open: T6

The Genesis Invitational: CUT

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: CUT

THE PLAYERS Championship: T35

Valspar Championship: 6

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: 1

Masters Tournament: T29

RBC Heritage: T15

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: T11

Wells Fargo Championship: CUT

PGA Championship: CUT

Charles Schwab Challenge: T6

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T16

RBC Canadian Open: CUT

U.S. Open: T32

Genesis Scottish Open: T19

The Open Championship: CUT

Burns made his PGA Tour debut in 2017 and has claimed five titles in his six-year professional career. His first win came at the 2021 Valspar Championship, where he defeated Keegan Bradley by a three-stroke margin.

Here's a look at Sam Burns' PGA Tour wins so far:

2021 Valspar Championship

2021 Sanderson Farms Championship

2022 Valspar Championship (2)

2022 Charles Schwab Challenge

2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play