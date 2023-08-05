Sam Burns bounces back in stunning fashion after impressive opening 5 holes at the Wyndham Championship

After narrowly making the cut at the 2023 Wyndham Championship, Sam Burns displayed some incredible golf to begin the third round. He carded two bogeys, two birdies, and an Eagle in the first five holes on Saturday, August 5th.
Burns carded a pair of 69s on the first two days at Sedgefield to move above the cutline of 2-under. However, he entered the third round with a different mindset. Beginning with two consecutive bogeys, he went 2-over but quickly rebounded with back-to-back birdies on the following two holes.
On the par-5 fifth hole, Burns sank a 22-foot putt for an eagle, bringing him back to 2-under. His momentum continued as he concluded the front nine with another pair of birdies. At the time of writing, he had completed 13 holes at 5-under, placing in a tie for 8th.
Burns had struggled in his first two rounds, and a few errors cost him a few strokes. He made four bogeys and a double bogey in the first two days.
How has Sam Burns performed in the 2022–23 season?
The 27-year-old golfer is currently 19th in the FedEx Cup standings and has had a good season so far. In 22 events this season prior to the Wyndham Championship, he has made 15 cuts and finished five times in the top 10. He also registered a win at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, beating Cameron Young 6-and-5.
Sam Burns made it to a weekend of two majors, and his best result was a T29 finish at the Masters. He also finished T32 at the US Open.
In his last four starts, Burns has missed two cuts and finished T19 at the Genesis Scottish Open. However, he would like to finish the regular PGA Tour season on a high with a good week at Sedgefield.
Here's a look at Burns' results in the 2022–23 season:
- Sanderson Farms Championship: T30
- THE CJ CUP in South Carolina: T7
- Cadence Bank Houston Open: W/D
- Hero World Challenge: 12
- Sentry Tournament of Champions: 32
- The American Express: T11
- WM Phoenix Open: T6
- The Genesis Invitational: CUT
- Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: CUT
- THE PLAYERS Championship: T35
- Valspar Championship: 6
- World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: 1
- Masters Tournament: T29
- RBC Heritage: T15
- Zurich Classic of New Orleans: T11
- Wells Fargo Championship: CUT
- PGA Championship: CUT
- Charles Schwab Challenge: T6
- the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T16
- RBC Canadian Open: CUT
- U.S. Open: T32
- Genesis Scottish Open: T19
- The Open Championship: CUT
Burns made his PGA Tour debut in 2017 and has claimed five titles in his six-year professional career. His first win came at the 2021 Valspar Championship, where he defeated Keegan Bradley by a three-stroke margin.
Here's a look at Sam Burns' PGA Tour wins so far:
- 2021 Valspar Championship
- 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship
- 2022 Valspar Championship (2)
- 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge
- 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play